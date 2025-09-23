Best EA FC 26 custom tactics for Argentina

As the reigning World Champions, Argentina certainly have one of the most overpowered rosters in EA FC 26. Their ranks feature a unique mix of experience and youth, with veterans like Lionel Messi leading the line and youngsters like Julian Alvarez showcasing their skills at the highest level.

While the lack of overpowered defensive personnel keeps Argentina from being as popular as other national teams like France or Portugal, they make up for this by being exceptional in the midfield and attacking areas. Their skills are depicted accurately in EA FC 26, with their forwards being extremely high-rated and having the stats required to dominate any defense on the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best custom tactics for Argentina in EA FC 26

The Argentina national team has maintained the strength of its roster over the years in EA Sports FC. While some of their more experienced players receive downgrades over time, their youngsters continue to improve and receive upgrades. This is the case in EA FC 26 as well, with players like Lionel Messi being downgraded while Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister have been boosted.

However, these superstars will still need the right formation and tactics to perform at their best in the current meta.

What is the best formation for Argentina in EA FC 26?

The 4222 formation offers the best setup for gamers to accommodate the best players from this national team into the same squad. With two strikers, two CAMs and two defensive midfielders, fans will be able to field the best possible starting eleven for Argentina in this formation.

The formation (Image via EA Sports)

Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez will form the attacking duo as the two strikers, with Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala acting as the central attacking midfielders. The defensive midfield will feature Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Messi's Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

The backline is certainly the weak point in this lineup. However, these players are still competent in their position and will be solid in EA FC 26. Marcos Acuna will play as the left-back, with Nahuel Molina playing as the right-back. Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez will be the centre-back duo, with Emiliano Martinez being the goalkeeper.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in EA FC 26?

Both Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez will play as Advanced Forwards with an attacking focus. They will be responsible for scoring most of the goals in this formation under the FC IQ system. Lionel Messi will act as a roaming Playmaker, while Paulo Dybala will stick closer to the box as a Shadow striker.

The Roles (Image via EA Sports)

Both Alexis Mac Allister and De Paul will play as Deep-Lying Playmakers. However, the former will have a Build-Up focus, while the latter has a more defensive focus. Marcos Acuna will play as a defensive Fullback, while Nahuel Molina will have more freedom as a balanced Wingback. Both centre-backs will play in the classic Defender Role.

