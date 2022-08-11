Which is the best Eclair Cookie Topping in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers' unexpected decision to introduce the meta of Support Cookies also being DMG dealers has worked wonders for the category's popularity. One of the main factors behind the pull Support Cookies have in the community today has to be Eclair Cookie.

Released in the CRK anniversary edition update, he sports one of the best DMG ratings across the entire character library of the kingdom builder RPG. His "Book of History" ability is one of a kind and with the right investment, this particular Support Cookie can provide some insane value in various team compositions.

Read on to find out how you can make the most of your Eclair Cookie in every Cookie Run: Kingdom game mode.

How to increase the power of Eclair Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Eclair Cookie's renowned ability has him dishing out a "weakness" debuff to the three enemies with the highest ATK, which amps up the DMG they take with each hit, and deals significant single-hit DMG.

Additionally, if an enemy perishes while under the Weakness debuff, all allies will receive an HP shield for 25% of the defeated enemy's max HP. Other than the HP shield aspect, the character has negligible healing capabilities in comparison to other Supports in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

This is why players are better off placing Eclair in the mid row and using him completely as a DPS Cookie. As players will be using him as a damage dealer, their topping setup has to focus on boosting his DMG rating more than anything else.

The Searing Raspberry topping seems ideal with regards to all the factors discussed so far. This topping is focused entirely on increasing DMG numbers and, with further upgrades, can even boost ATK SPD and other related attributes.

Eclair Cookie's potent ability has a base cooldown of 16 seconds. Unfortunately, this is on the higher side and can't be reduced that much even with the use of the Squishy Jelly Watch treasure, or upgrades to the ability level. This has led to the use of a full Swift Chocolate build for Eclair by many within the Cookie Run: Kingdom community.

This particular topping does considerably reduce the cooldown on Eclair, but readers are reminded that this reduction comes on the back of them losing out on the massive power and DMG boosts that the Searing Raspberry set provides.

A combination of Swift Chocolate and Searing Raspberry is preferred by many Cookie Run: Kingdom players, but a full set of toppings should always be used for maximum benefits from the investment that goes into fitting and upgrading them.

Of course, the ideal topping build for any player depends on their individual playstyle, but for most Cookie Run: Kingdom team compositions, investing their Swift Chocolate toppings in their Healer and Charge Cookies (if any) seems to be the most potent investment.

Newer players are advised to lay off investing significantly in topping upgrades at the initial stages of their in-game journey, as removing toppings from a Cookie requires a fair amount of resources.

Fans can track this space to check out all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as and when they are out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S