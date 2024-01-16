The best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho builds are crucial in training the player cards to their utmost potential. This well-known football simulator launched on September 7, 2023, and released several Ronaldinho player cards that can be a fruitful part of your roster. However, the Big Time November 19 ’05 Ronaldinho player card has been debated to be the best of all the versions.

As a result, players have been looking for the best training methods for progressing and building the Big Time card. This article will discuss the best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho builds to help you train the Brazilian wizard’s player card.

Disclaimer: This guide is only for the Big Time November 19 ’05 Pack of the player, the special FC Barcelona card of Ronaldinho in eFootball 2024. While there are other popular cards for the player released in eFootball 2024, this guide only helps you to train the player’s Big Time card.

Best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho build: Big Time November 19 ’05 card

A manager should train the available player cards to their best potential to succeed in the different game modes of eFootball 2024. The latest AFC Champions League Pack has helped gamers acquire a Cristiano Ronaldo card and progressively train it to the utmost potential. They might be as interested in the Big Time Ronaldinho player card.

Here’s a complete guide to training this card with Training Programs to utilize the Brazilian legend in your squad in multiple roles, like Attacking Midfielder, Left Winger, Second Striker, and Right Winger.

Best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho build (Image via Youtube/eFootball Legend)

The player card can be upgraded till level 29 and requires eight 10,000 and two 4,000 Training Programs to complete his training to the highest potential.

You must boost Ronaldinho’s stats to enhance his gameplay on the field. Find his card in the “Players” section, tap the “Player Progression” button, and increase the Progression Points to the different skill set icons. Following these steps will boost the player’s statistics, making him a commendable starter for your team.

Players can also check out the best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho build to train his preferred positions like AMF and LWF below:

Add four points to the first skill set icon (Aim) to increase crucial stats like the Overall Rating, Finishing, Set Piece, and other aspects.

to the first skill set icon to increase crucial stats like the Overall Rating, Finishing, Set Piece, and other aspects. Add four points to the second icon (Football) to increase his Lofted Pass and Low Pass skills.

to the second icon to increase his Lofted Pass and Low Pass skills. Add ten points to the third icon (Cone) to increase Dribbling, Ball Control, Tight Possession, and other skills.

to the third icon to increase Dribbling, Ball Control, Tight Possession, and other skills. Add ten points to the fourth icon (Dribbling) to increase Acceleration, Offensive Awareness, and Balance.

to the fourth icon to increase Acceleration, Offensive Awareness, and Balance. Add eight points to the fifth icon (Football Boot) to increase Kicking Power, Speed, and Curl skills.

This will allow players to utilize this Big Time player card as a playmaking wizard, as an Attacking Midfielder, and a lethal threat as a Left Winger. If trained in the given process, his overall ratings will reach 102 in the Left Winger position and 100 in the Attacking Midfielder position.

That concludes our foray into the best eFootball 2024 Ronaldinho builds you should try. Check out the best Lionel Messi build in the title to maximize the Argentine's potential.