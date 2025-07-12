Having the best El Condor Pasa build in Umamusume Pretty Derby can help you rack up consistent wins across various race distances and dominate in events. As the trainer of your Umamusume, your goal is to train and prepare her with the ideal stats, skills, and card setup that will give her the edge she needs to finish in the top spot.

The key is to build this Umamusume in a way that works well with her running style and strengths. This article will highlight the most effective El Condor Pasa build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

What is the best El Condor Pasa build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby?

El Condor Pasa is known for her aggressive racing style and fiery personality, which match her iconic masked look. She performs best when built as a Pace Chaser, especially in Mile and Medium-distance races. Her unique skill, Corazón Ardiente, gives her a powerful speed and acceleration boost on the final stretch, but only if she has enough stamina left.

Here is a quick breakdown of how to build El Condor Pasa effectively in Umamusume Pretty Derby:

Primary stat - El Condor Pasa gets a 20% growth bonus to Speed, which makes this stat her number one priority. Boosting Speed not only helps her stay ahead in the early part of the race but also sets her up to activate her skills in the final leg. Aim for at least 900+ Speed in Mile races and 800+ Speed in Medium or Long races.

- El Condor Pasa gets a 20% growth bonus to Speed, which makes this stat her number one priority. Boosting Speed not only helps her stay ahead in the early part of the race but also sets her up to activate her skills in the final leg. Aim for at least 900+ Speed in Mile races and 800+ Speed in Medium or Long races. Secondary stat - While she isn’t a pure long-distance runner, stamina still plays a major role in helping her reach the final stretch with enough energy left to trigger Corazón Ardiente. Ideally, keep 600–700 Stamina for Medium races, and up to 900+ for Long if you plan to enter her in endurance-heavy events.

While she isn’t a pure long-distance runner, stamina still plays a major role in helping her reach the final stretch with enough energy left to trigger Corazón Ardiente. Ideally, keep for Medium races, and up to for Long if you plan to enter her in endurance-heavy events. Optional stats - Power helps El Condor Pasa with cornering and overtaking, especially when you’re building her as a Pace Chaser. Try to get this to 500+. She also has a 10% growth bonus in Wisdom, which makes it easier to hit the 400–450 range without too much effort. This helps with energy efficiency and better skill activation.

Card setup

El Condor Pasa performs best when supported by a well-balanced training setup that plays into her stat growth and racing strategy. Here’s a solid card loadout to start with:

3 Speed Cards

1 Stamina Card

1 Power Card

1 Guest Card (Ideally, Wisdom or another Speed/Utility card)

This setup helps her max out her primary stat while keeping Stamina and Power in check. If you're focusing on Long-distance races, you can swap out one Speed or Power card for an extra Stamina or Wisdom card to maintain consistency during the late game.

Best skills

Skills are what transform an average run into a championship finish. For El Condor Pasa, focus on a mix of stamina support, positioning control, and final leg bursts that align with her role as a Pace Chaser.

Here are some of the most useful skills you can equip her with:

Front Pack Presence - Helps her maintain position early on so she’s in a good spot to activate key skills in the second half.

- Helps her maintain position early on so she’s in a good spot to activate key skills in the second half. Second Wind - Any form of stamina regeneration helps, especially during longer races. These skills let her hold back just enough energy for that final push.

- Any form of stamina regeneration helps, especially during longer races. These skills let her hold back just enough energy for that final push. Middle Leg - Gives a small but meaningful boost in speed during the middle of the race, setting her up to take the lead and stay there.

- Gives a small but meaningful boost in speed during the middle of the race, setting her up to take the lead and stay there. Straight Line Boosts - These are perfect for capitalizing on El Condor Pasa’s unique skill window. When used right, they let her surge forward in the last 200–400 meters and lock in a win.

These are just a few skill options that work well with her. Feel free to add support skills that reduce fatigue, improve positioning, or help her hold pace on turns and straights. In fact, that’s precisely what El Condor Pasa is built for.

