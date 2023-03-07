Best Emblem and build for Anna in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical turn-based RPG comprising many recruitable characters who aid players in battles. Anna is one such character who will join the players fairly early in Fire Emblem Engage, specifically during the Mysterious Merchant mission.

Anna’s base class is Axe Fighter and therefore possesses great proficiency with an Axe. Hence, players can leverage it by advancing her to Warrior class and using Killer Axe as her base weapon to deliver critical strikes. Anna can be paired with Marth, as his Avoid Inheritance Skill enables her to survive longer in a fight.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Warrior class build for Anna in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is part of the long-running franchise and includes characters from its past games in the form of Emblems. Players can fuse their favorite Emblem with recruitable characters and craft various builds.

The build discussed in this article is purely a recommendation, and players are free to experiment until they find one that suits their preferred playstyle.

Players who prefer not to stray far from Anna’s Axe proficiency can opt for the Warrior class. The base class of any unit can be changed using the Master Seal. Players can follow this guide on how to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Build Summary

Class: Warrior

Warrior Best Weapon: Killer Axe

Killer Axe Best Emblem: Marth

Marth Best Skills: Avoid, Unyielding

Anna, however, doesn't require switching classes as Warrior is an advanced level of the Axe Fighter class. One can promote her to the Warrior class, strengthening her Axe and Bow proficiency. The pre-requisite to acquiring it is to reach Axe Fighter Level 10, A grade Axe, and C grade Bow proficiency.

Upon meeting these criteria, players can promote Anna by returning to Somniel. One must open the inventory, select Anna, and then choose the Change Class option.

Killer Axe is the best weapon for Anna in this build, as one can inflict critical attacks on enemies during battle. Players can keep upgrading it to boost its critical attack damage up to an additional ten points (when upgraded to max).

Recommended Emblems and skills for Anna

Players can pair Emblems, characters from past Fire Emblem games, to boost their character stats. Marth is a perfect fit for Anna, and one can boost her Avoid abilities by inheriting Marth’s Avoid skill.

The skill can be upgraded to superior tiers that provide thirty points to Avoid (Avo) abilities. Avo signifies the probability of a unit avoiding incoming enemy attacks.

Another alternative is Marth’s Inheritance Skill Unyielding, which enables players to restore 20% of the unit's max HP (at the beginning of the player phase) if HP is equal to or less than the 20% mark.

Fortunately, Marth is the first Emblem players will encounter in the game, enabling them to work on Anna’s build from the get-go. Marth’s Synchro Skill Perceptive is handy as it offers fifteen Avo points in combat if a unit initiates the fight.

Besides Marth, Leif and Lyn are other good Emblems to pair with Anna. If players want to use Anna for ranged combat scenarios, they can use Killer Bow to land critical attacks on enemies from a safe distance.

More about Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage features intricate gameplay mechanics that incentivize players to have consistent character interactions. Most characters in the game have a birthday, and one can acquire rewards upon interacting with them on that day.

Players must thoroughly explore Somniel, the hub area of Fire Emblem Engage, and partake in various activities. This area allows players to engage in training battles and interact with various characters.

Fans and critics have praised Fire Emblem Engage, and most reviews credit its intricate gameplay mechanics and robust class system.

Poll : 0 votes