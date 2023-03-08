Best Emblem and build for Louis in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game that takes place on the continent of Elyos. While mostly similar to its predecessor, Engage introduces a new Emblem ring mechanic that allows players to use the skills of previous main characters.

One can recruit many characters from a huge cast to take them into battle. Louis is one such recruit. Recruited in chapter four, he is the first armored character that players will get. Today's guide will cover how to build Louis and his best classes, emblems, and more.

Best class and stats for Louis in Fire Emblem Engage

Louis is a tank character in Fire Emblem Engage. He is blessed with excellent defensive skills while still having the build to wield large weapons to hit hard. His growth will allow for massive amounts of DEF and HP, making him an imperious beast. But low amounts of RES will cause him to be weak against magic users.

DEF or Defense is a skill that reduces the physical damage taken by hits. If the DEF stat is high enough, characters can soak up all the damage and lose no health.

RES or Resistance determines how well someone can do magical damage. A high stat will allow characters to shrug off magical attacks. HP stands for Hit Points. If this number reaches zero, then that character dies.

Louis will join the party as a Lance Armor, but to keep him strong until late in the game, he must be promoted. Promoting him to general can be the basic choice. There haven't been any changes in his playstyle or stats. He just becomes better at what he does.

High DEF and HP make him a great front liner to soak up all incoming damage. Being of a large build, Louis can also wield large weapons, allowing him to hit hard.

Another option involves promoting Louis to a Great Knight. Doing so will slightly reduce his defensive capabilities but give him tons of mobility and access to swords and axes. This gives him more offensive capabilities and lets him be more of a threat than just being a damage soaker. He remains vulnerable to magic users and becomes susceptible to anti-cavalry moves.

Emblems choice for Louis in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a couple of different choices for Louis when it comes to Emblem rings in Fire Emblem Engage

Ike can be an excellent choice for those who want Louis to go all out on being a tank. This allows them to double down on defensive stats and skills and soak up massive amounts of physical harm on the battlefield.

Sigurd can be picked if players want to try and make up for the lack of mobility with Louis. After wearing this ring, he will have a better time repositioning on the battlefield.

Leif is a good choice for Great Knight Louis as this will make him more offensive on the battlefield.

Fire Emblem Engage is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.

