Best Enigma 7.33e Dota 2 build guide

Enigma, Dota 2's de facto strongest team fighter, has one of the most iconic ultimate abilities in the game. The hero has often seen a resurgence as a meta pick across the course of various patches, only to fade into obscurity in others. Nevertheless, Enigma almost never remains unpicked in any professional tournament. He is always a force to be reckoned with, irrespective of whether it is considered off-meta.

The 7.33 patch did not make any massive changes to the hero other than re-categorizing him as a Universal hero. While some other Universal heroes who have not traditionally been right-clickers can now transition into this role, Enigma, unfortunately, cannot take advantage of the enhanced scaling from stats.

How to play Enigma Dota 2 7.33e

Enigma fulfills a dual-role place in a team with two of his main functions. Firstly, he is a formidable lane presence. Even though eidolons cannot be used to deny ranged creeps anymore, they are a menace against a lane that has no way to clear them.

Thanks to the Aghanim's Shard upgrade and auxiliary talents, Eidolons can be rapidly summoned to deal significant damage to towers on their own. These can also whittle down supports in conjunction with Malefice if they are squishy enough.

The second and better-known role, of course, is Engima's teamfight presence. The sheer presence of Enigma in a draft makes enemies either play conservatively in anticipation of a surprise turnaround or pay the price.

This is solely due to Enimga's ultimate ability, Black Hole. As the name implies, Enigma channels to create a Black Hole on a large targeted AoE that stuns all affected enemies through debuff immunity for four seconds.

Best Enigma 7.33e Dota 2 items

As an initiator, Enigma only needs Blink and Black Hole to threaten a game-changing ultimate (Image via Reddit

As an initiator in the late-game, Enigma needs to get in position to cast his ultimate and then be able to channel it. For this, the following items are considered essential in almost any match:

Blink Dagger

Black King Bar

Refresher Orb

Refresher Orb not only grants a second Black Hole in case you whiff the first but also extends the overall Black King Bar duration to go with it. Other than this, the item build-up and what to buy depends on the game's situation.

In games where obvious counters to Black Hole exist, you can leverage the rest of your kit to be an aura-buyer as an offlaner:

Guardian Greaves

Pipe of Insight

Crimson Guard

Against the likes of Silencer and Drow, Lotus Orb is a good armor item that also grants you a spammable dispel. For games where you are planning to deliberately stall for late-game, Hand of Midas also pays off. Situationally, you can buy the following items if the need arises:

Scythe of Vyse for further lockdown

Assault Cuirass against high physical damage

Helm of The Overlord for more pushing aid

Spirit Vessel

Octarine Core

Aether Lens

Aeon Disk

Best Dota 2 team composition with Enigma in 7.33e

Invoker can combo well with Enigma's Black Hole, sporting possibly the most diverse variety of damaging spells in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Enigma can provide hard crowd control over all opponents with a well-timed Black Hole. Alternately, the tool of Black Hole can also be used to threaten and zone enemies into an area. Therefore, Enigma works best with heroes that can leverage this control to dish out damage rapidly over this duration. Examples include:

Ancient Apparition

Snapfire

Lich

Kunnka

Sven

Invoker

Elder Titan

Warlock

Monkey King

Additionally, he works well with other Dota 2 heroes that can set up the scene and clump enemies for easy Black Hole opportunities:

Axe

Dark Seer

Storm Spirit

Magnus

Enigma counters to avoid in Dota 2 7.33e

Medusa's Stone Gaze is the only Dota 2 ability that can cancel Black Hole even when Medusa is caught within it (Image via Valve)

Enigma can be hard countered by anything that can cancel his Channeling through debuff immunity. Without Black King Bar, this list will include a number of long-range stuns, including the global saving potential of Dawnbreaker. When he has Black King Bar, however, the big threats are:

Medusa

Silencer

Treant Protector

Clockwerk

Faceless Void

Primal Beast

Rubick

There are also non-traditional sources that can counter Black Hole, such as Skull Basher on ranged heroes. Enough ranged damage can also theoretically kill Enigma outright without canceling Black Hole, such as a late-game Sniper.