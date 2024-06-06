Best F1 24 setup for Albert Park Circuit in Australia

Codemasters' F1 24 has not ceased to amaze its legion of racing game lovers. Its high profile of realism in the simulation and classic racetracks hold strong appeal amongst virtual racing gamers. Among the many tracks in the game, Albert Park Circuit, Australia, is one of the best, featuring high-speed stretches and tough corners.

Mastering this track can set you on the path to victory down under. Here's a guide to the best setup for the Albert Park Circuit to help you get the edge over your competition.

The Albert Park Circuit saw significant renovations in 2022. These changes made the circuit a lot more straightforward, letting racers have a faster and smoother experience.

The track is 5.278 km (3.279 miles) long and has 14 turns. It is designed for high-speed racing with lots of chances to overtake.

Best F1 24 setup to use for Albert Park Circuit in Australia

Best recommended Aerodynamics setting for Albert Park Circuit (Image via EA Sports)

To excel at Albert Park, you will need a setup that balances speed with stability, particularly in high-speed corners. High-speed corners require more downforce to keep your car stable at your top speeds, so using preset 2 or 3 should yield a decent performance.

But if you want to tweak the setup of your car in detail, here are the recommended settings.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 40

40 Rear Wing Aero: 22

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 55%

55% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 60%

60% Engine Braking: 100%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

-2.50 Rear Camber: -1.00

-1.00 Front Toe-Out: 0.03

0.03 Rear Toe-In: 0.05

Best recommended Suspension Geometry setting for Albert Park Circuit (Image via EA Sports)

Suspension

Front Suspension: 36

36 Rear Suspension: 3

3 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 13

13 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

1 Front Ride Height: 15

15 Rear Ride Height: 40

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.6 psi

22.6 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.6 psi

22.6 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

20.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

Best recommended Suspension setting for Albert Park Circuit (Image via EA Sports)

Albert Park Circuit in Australia is made of high-speed stretches and easy-to-handle corners, an exciting track for F1 24 racers.

Using the recommended setup, you will have a car that is not only suited to the high-speed demands but also ready to take on the challenges this circuit throws your way.

Whether you want to improve your lap time or win competitive races, this setup will give you the edge.

