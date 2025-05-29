Best F1 25 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Setup for the Canadian GP

The F1 25 Canadian GP at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is one of the most exciting races of the season, providing fans with a well-rounded mix of high-speed and technical sections. This high-speed island track is located in Montrea, and with its close walls, hairpin at turn 10, and the famous Casino straight, it is a handful. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the arena,
Here's the best setting for your next race at the Canadian GP.
Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Canadian GP
Due to this unique blend of challenges and high-speed corners, players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a balanced layout where priority lies in excellent traction and strong braking, owing to the hot braking zones and turns like the Wall of Champions
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Canadian GP in F1 25 is created true to its real-life counterpart, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered recreation of the track this year. So, it comes as no surprise that your car will demand a robust setup with strong aero balance, firm traction, and stable tyre wear — especially at the hairpin.
From the technical infield section to the perilous turn 10 hairpin and straight to the finish line, this iconic track constantly demands precision and stability. So it is no surprise that your car will need proper balance and tyre conservation, especially in the front-left. A well-balanced car ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the car and reach the chequered flag with a pole position.
Here’s the optimized car setup for the Canadian GP:
Aerodynamics
- Front Wing Aero: 35
- Rear Wing Aero: 25
Transmission
- Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
- Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%
Suspension Geometry
- Front Camber: -3.50
- Rear Camber: -2
- Front Toe-Out: 0
- Rear Toe-In: 0.1
Suspension
- Front Suspension: 41
- Rear Suspension: 4
- Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 4
- Front Ride Height: 20
- Rear Ride Height: 49
Brakes
- Brake Pressure: 100%
- Front Brake Bias: 54%
Tyres
- Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
- Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
- Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
This setup provides the right balance between top speed and cornering grip, which is crucial for Circuit Gilles Villeneuve’s Casino straight and sharp corners. Even aero balance and high traction from the differential and tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. The suspension and geometry choices improve responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs.
Also read: Best F1 25 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Setup for the Spanish GP
Read more news here:
- F1 25 overhauls My Team, retires "Owner Driver"
- F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going
- Best F1 25 Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Setup for the Brazilian GP
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.