Best F2P team for Simulated Universe World 2 in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, most players will look to complete and farm resources from Simulated Universe. This roguelike game mode features different worlds, offering various types and rarity of resources. This article will primarily focus on World 2, where players must win against two bosses. Players will require a well-balanced team and the right blessings to achieve victory.

Although many players will likely have access to a few 5-star characters, some might look for F2P (free-to-play) teams. This article will outline F2P team compositions to help Star Rail players clear all challenges in World 2 of the Simulated Universe.

Honkai Star Rail: Best F2P teams for Simulated Universe World 2

World 2 Boss and recommended elements (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players must defeat Automation Direwolf and Grizzly to clear World 2 in Simulated Universe. Fortunately, both bosses have Ice and Lightning as common weaknesses. Players are advised to ascend their character to at least 30 or above to attempt this world. Any character below level 30 will face difficulty breaking the enemy's toughness bar and will deal less damage.

It is possible that some players might not clear World 2 on their first attempt. The game is rigged to make life difficult for the introduction of the ability tree, a core mechanic of Simulated Universe. With the fundamentals out of the way, here are three best F2P teams players can use against the bosses of World 2 in Honkai Star Rail.

1) Serval + Asta + Natasha + March 7th

Serval and March 7th will carry here (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail players can use this F2P team with three elements that will help break the toughness bar quickly. Serval and March 7th will play important roles, with the former dealing AoE and the latter providing shields and the enemy's aggro. Natasha will provide healing, and Asta will be responsible for speed and ATK buffs.

Although the bosses have Ice as their weakness, they also have Frozen RES. Therefore, players can use the Remembrance blessings that will assist in freezing enemies.

2) Serval + Herta + Natasha + March 7th

Serval and Herta will carry here (Image via HoYoverse)

This alternate team can be used in Star Rail to clear World 2 bosses. The rest of the team is similar except Herta, who will replace Asta. Unlike Asta, who provides team buffs, Herta's kit specializes in AoE and follow-up Ice attacks. These follow-up attacks do not consume any skill points and are a great form of additional damage for the team.

This team will perform well when equipped with useful blessings from the Preservation and Remembrance Path.

3) Trailblazer(Physical) + Herta + Dan Heng + March 7th

Dan Heng and Trailblazer will carry here (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Star Rail players can use this team with Physical Trailblazer and Dan Heng paired with two Ice units. While both Ice units are in charge of breaking the toughness bar, the remaining members will perform as main DPS, dealing damage directly to the enemy's health.

The choice of blessing is crucial for this team's survivability due to the lack of a healer.

Poll : 0 votes