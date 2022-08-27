Best Fennec loadout in COD Warzone Season 5

One of the many great things players love about COD Warzone is the variety of weapons they can use to make up their custom loadouts. With all the customization users can choose to partake in, it can be hard to find any two gamers with the same loadout.

However, one weapon has surfaced in the meta.

The Fennec is one of the many submachine guns players can choose to take as their primary weapon. While many players considered it mediocre in previous seasons, the new buffs granted to the gun in the new fifth season of Warzone Pacific have lifted the Fennec into relevance once again.

The resurgence of gamers using the Fennec in COD Warzone has sparked a user base-wide interest in it. With this in mind, those wanting to incorporate it into their loadouts may want to know the best attachments to use for the firearm.

Most optimal build for Fennec SMG in COD Warzone

Official imagery for the Fennec in COD Warzone (Image via Activision)

As readers can suspect, the benefit of using an SMG as a primary is for players to have absolute control during close-quarters combat. While shotguns are also used for this, they lack the potential mid-range and constant stream of bullets, which can be amplified with the ZLR18" Deadfall barrel.

While the laser users have on their weapon may not seem like it would be a critical decision, its effect on the SMG is drastically more noticeable. The split-second difference and the boost in ADS and move speed can make a genuine difference in a sudden gunfight. For the Fennec, they can take the Tac Laser sight.

For a stock, gamers will want to skip this customization because having no stock on an SMG dramatically increases their movement speed. This slight difference can be significant for those who want to rush weakened teams to secure a down or two. The boost in speed is also helpful for traveling on foot.

For reloading, a combination of the Sleight of Hand perk and the 40-round drum magazine makes for the best possible duo. This ensures that players always have ammo in a pinch and that skilled users can even get a reload in mid-gunfight as long as their movement skills are on point.

For the rest of the loadout, they will want to take the E.O.D perk. It can help with rushing gamers in buildings to help survive the occasional claymore and C4. Taking Overkill for a second slot is also recommended as it allows them to take a weapon better suited for long to mid-ranged combat.

Finally, the last perk players will want to use in this loadout is Amped. It is a handy perk for those in COD Warzone looking to get right into the action.

It can also help users who play more passively with sniper rifles as it allows them to respond to flanking enemies much more effectively.

The equipment they should take depends heavily on gamers. While a Stim and a Throwing Knife are recommended, there isn't a required piece of equipment in COD Warzone to improve this loadout.

