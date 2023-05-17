Best FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC players you can get

The FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC is your best shot at getting a guaranteed Team of the Season item outside FUT Champions. This Squad Building Challenge is perfect if you want to get one of the several amazing cards currently available in packs. It's worth noting that standard packs don’t offer guarantees regarding the items you could get, irrespective of how many you open them.

This makes the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC quite different, as you’re certain to get a promo card if you complete it. However, you'll still have to depend on luck when it comes to its rewards. After all, there are a total of 18 cards on offer. This includes fifteen from the main team and three from the Moments one. Naturally, some items you can get from it will be far more valuable than the other ones in FIFA 23.

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC includes some amazing rewards for FIFA 23 players

Like any challenge, the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC will need you to spend a certain number of FUT coins to complete it. This value will be decided by the amount you need to spend on necessary fodder.

As you attempt this SBC, you'll hope to get a reward whose market value is above the investment you're making to complete this challenge. If you get all the necessary fodder from the FUT market, this SBC will set you back about 100,000 FUT coins.

You can reduce this figure by using cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection. That said, the following items will be the best possible rewards you can hope to get after completing the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC.

Jude Bellingham

Christopher Nkunku

Sadio Mane

Jamaal Musiala

Matthijs De Ligt

Leon Goretzka

These are among the highest-rated items released in the Bundesliga TOTS promo in FIFA 23. Most of them cost way more than 100,000 FUT coins, and some require millions to get. This is due to the extremely strong stats of these cards that highly affect their market supply.

Other than that, it’s rare for players to get these items from in-game packs. While you’ll have to rely on your luck to get one of these cards, it should be worth your investment.

FIFA 23 was released in September 2022 and has been seeing new challenges regularly. This has ensured the title stays fresh, and inclusions like the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC ensure things remain that way.

