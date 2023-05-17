FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC is available in FIFA 23, bringing a wonderful chance for every player to get a guaranteed TOTS item. The Team of the Season celebrations have witnessed the release of several outstanding cards in Ultimate Team. Getting most of them will require players to open in-game packs and hope for the best. This makes tonight’s SBC so special, as there’s no reliance on luck. You’re assured of a new TOTS item from the German top flight if you complete it within the stipulated time.

The first step will be to estimate the possible costs you’ll require for the fodder. This will help you decide whether you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best job to calculate the likely price is to properly analyze the tasks part of the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC is a must-do for every FIFA 23 player

The TOTS items have strong stats and overalls and can be extremely useful for you and your squad. With only two tasks, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC. You’ll have to match the assigned terms and conditions while completing them.

Task 1 – 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – 86-Rated Squad

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost about 95,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this expense by using cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Bundesliga TOTS Upgrade SBC is available for the next three days (as on May 17). You can use this time to regain your fodder in several ways. The Division Rivals rewards are handed out every Thursday, and you can still grind the mode to get eight wins to win more packs. You can then open them to find more cards, and it could even include a TOTS item.

There are plenty of alternate resource-item challenges that are currently live in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Some of them can be completed multiple times, so you can continue doing them as long as required. This is a great way to build up your fodder stock without spending your FUT coins.

Once you finish the SBC, the special pack containing a guaranteed Bundesliga TOTS item will be added to your in-game store in FIFA 23.

