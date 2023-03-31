Best FIFA 23 control layout tips for beginners on consoles (March 2023)

When it comes to dominating the competition in FIFA 23 or starting a new journey, having the right controller setup can make all the difference. But with so many different customization options available, it can be tough to know where to begin. If you're new to FIFA games, getting used to the controls can be a bit daunting during the early stages.

In this article, we look at some tips and tricks on how to master the control layout in FIFA 23 and help you get the most out of your gameplay experience.

Know basics in FIFA 23

Before diving into the tips and tricks, it's important to understand the basic control layout of FIFA 23 on PlayStation and Xbox. The controls are divided into four categories: Attack, Defense, Movement, and Set Pieces. Here's an overview of the default control layout:

Attack:

Pass/Change Player: X /A

Shoot/Volley/Header: Circle/B

Through Ball/Chipped Pass: Triangle/Y

Lob Pass/Cross/Header: Square/X

Skill Moves: Right Stick

Defense:

Contain/Jockey: L2/LT

Slide Tackle: Square/X

Standing Tackle: Circle/B

Change Player: L1/LB

Movement:

Sprint: R2/RT

Move Player: Left Stick

Skill Moves: Right Stick

Set Pieces:

Free Kick: Left Stick to aim, Corcle/B to shoot

Penalty Kick: Left Stick to aim, Circle/B to shoot

Corner Kick: Left Stick to aim, Square/X (Xbox) to cross

Best controller settings tips in FIFA 23 for console players

In FIFA 23, go to Settings in the Main Menu segment and then select Customize Controls. Follow these tweaks in your controller settings to improve your gameplay:

Competitive Master Switch: On

On FIFA Trainer: Hide

Hide Through Pass Assistance: Semi

Semi Timed Finishing: On

On Next Player Switch Indicator: On

On Pass Block Assistance: On

On Auto Switching: On Air Balls and Loose Balls

On Air Balls and Loose Balls Auto Switch Move Assistance: None

None Clearance Assistance: Directional

Directional Player Lock: On

On Icon Switching: Off

Off Right Stick Switching: Classic

Classic Right Stick Switching Reference: Player Relative

Player Relative Ground Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Shot Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Cross Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lob Pass Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Lobbed Through Pass: Semi

Semi Save Assistance: Assisted

Assisted Analog Sprint: Off

Off Pass Receiver Lock: Late

Late User Vibration Feedback: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Off

As per this list, Player Lock, FIFA Trainer, Icon Switching, Timed Finishing, and Competitive Master Switch are the most important settings to adjust.

Player Lock

EA Sports FIFA 23 has a gameplay mechanic called Player Lock, which lets you control a specific player on the field, giving you more control over the game.

When you turn on Player Lock, you can control any player, such as your striker, while the computer controls the player in ball possession. Most players don't use this feature, but those who do can have an improved gameplay experience.

Competitive Master Switch

The Competitive Master Switch (CMS) in FIFA 23 is an important feature in Ultimate Team's online game modes, as it sets the level of difficulty and competitiveness for the matches you play.

By default, the CMS is activated in online modes such as FUT Champs, which is known as Ultimate Team's most competitive game mode. When you turn on the CMS, the game's AI will adjust the level of difficulty for your opponents according to your skill level.

FIFA Trainer

FIFA Trainer is a helpful tool that's designed for beginner players to learn the basics of the game's controls and mechanics. However, seasoned players might not need it, and it could be distracting. For those interested in practicing specific skills, the tool can be personalized to focus on certain skills, such as Timed Finishing or Power Shots.

Icon Switching

Icon Switching is a run-type option in FIFA 23, allowing players to select between manual and assisted modes for their players' runs. While manual mode provides greater control, it requires more precise input and can sometimes be challenging to handle in high-pressure situations. Consequently, it is advisable to use the default assisted mode using the right stick or disable the feature altogether.

Timed Finishing

In the last few years, FIFA games, including FIFA 22 and FIFA 23, have incorporated a popular feature known as timed finishing. This technique lets FIFA players enhance their shots' precision and power by tapping the shoot button twice - once to initiate the shot and again to time the shot's impact with the ball.

The feature offers experienced players an edge over opponents, especially when employing finesse shots, perfect for scoring from the edge or inside the box.

Poll : 0 votes