Best fighting skills you need to unlock first in Harvestella

One of the most recognizable JRPG elements that Harvestella possesses is that characters are divided into different jobs. Each job requires the player to work in a specific role, and specialize in one as well, fulfilling their tasks in accordance with it.

One of the first jobs or “classes” players will have access to is the “Fighter,” which specializes in melee combat. As expected, each job starts off with default stats. However, it can be upgraded by earning skill points and unlocking skills that affect the job in a positive way.

Each skill is acquired using job points or JP, which are collected by completing various missions and tasks throughout the game. Let’s take a look at some of the best skills for the Fighter job in Harvestella.

Harvestella: Flame Tongue, Blaze, and more skills to focus on for the fighting class

5) Blaze

The Blaze skill is one of the earliest skills players can get in Harvestella. Players will need a lowly 10 JP in order to get this skill. The Blaze skill unlocks a slashing fire-based attack, thus giving the player their very first form of elemental attack. Choosing this skill unlocks the next level of upgrades for it, as each upgraded skill requires the player to have the previous one.

The upgrade to this ability is titled “Blaze II,” which delivers a massive upgrade, both in stats and in terms of JP. Coming in at 600JP, players can utilize the upgraded version to deal even more fire and slash damage to their foes. A similar skill in the fighter skill tree is the “Crescent Slash” skill, which gives players an effective slashing ranged attack and costs 200 JP.

4) Enhance Normal Attack

The Enhance Normal Attack skill is the next skill players should aim to unlock, as it requires the previously mentioned Crescent Slash skill to be learned and contribute to the overall damage of the character.

Coming in at 450 JP, this skill increases the player’s base damage by 10%. This might not seem like a lot at first, but when combined with the slashing attacks mentioned above, it can be quite effective. The skill can be upgraded to Enhance Normal Attack II for 1800 JP, providing an increase of 10% on top of the previous skill.

3) Reduce Physical Damage

Once the player unlocks four fighter skills, they will gain access to Tier 2 skills within the Fighter class. One of the most useful skills in this tier is the Reduce Physical Damage skill, which does exactly what it says: it reduces incoming physical damage taken by a decent 20% and sets the player back 1,500 JP. Players will notice that the skill is quite effective when fighting their way through the dungeons.

2) Flame Tongue

The Flame Tongue skill in Harvestella is another slashing and fire attack. However, this skill has an advantage over the Blaze skill as it can deal damage as well as give enemies fire or elemental damage over time. Damage over time is one of the most effective mechanics a weapon can have, as it allows players to deal passive damage in situations where they might have to dodge or counter enemy attacks.

1) Increase Fire Damage

One of the most effective skills in Harvestella, the Increase Fire Damage skill will moderately increase the amount of fire damage that the attack deals. It costs 1000 JP and can be used with a number of fire-related attacks and skills to increase their fire stats, thereby inducing more burning damage on every hit, so it would be beneficial for players to unlock this as soon as possible.

Harvestella is the latest entry in Square-Enix’s 2022 lineup. The game brings together some classic JRPG elements and combines them with aspects of life simulators like farming and meeting new people.

Being an RPG, players should expect to come across a ton of different tasks and quests, each of which can require a different skill or mechanic to be utilized. This variety of tasks calls for changes in playstyle and the use of different abilities.

