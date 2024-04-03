Best Frank build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Assembling the best Frank build in Brawl Stars is a complex process involving selecting the correct combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. In Brawl Stars, Frank is an Epic brawler with the highest health and devastating damage potential. He attacks by delivering powerful blows with his hammer that pierce through multiple enemies with each swing, dealing damage to the opponent.

In contrast, Frank's Super allows him to send bigger blows that stun enemies, making them an easy target. Furthermore, Frank's trait lets him charge his Super faster when taking damage from enemies, paving the way for him to use multiple Super during a Brawl Stars match.

Keeping all these abilities in mind, this article highlights the compositions of the best Frank build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Frank build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Irresistible Attraction

Irresistible Attraction Gadget (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to Gadgets, Irresistible Attraction emerges as the standout choice for the optimal Frank build in Brawl Stars. Upon activation, it empowers Frank's next attack, doubling its damage and pulling any enemies within its range towards him.

This Gadget amplifies Frank's offensive capabilities and also disrupts enemy strategies by canceling their attacks and Supers. With Irresistible Attraction, Frank gains the upper hand in close-quarter engagements.

Star Power: Power Grab

Power Grab Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Power Grab reigns supreme for creating the ultimate Frank build in Brawl Stars. With Power Grab, Frank gains the ability to steal the power of defeated enemies, boosting his damage output by a staggering 50% for 12 seconds.

This synergizes perfectly with Frank's tanky nature and encourages aggressive playstyles, rewarding skilled players with devastating damage potential.

Gears: Damage and Health

Damage Gear (Image via Supercell)

In choosing gears for Frank, a combination of Damage and Health gear proves to be the most effective for optimizing his performance. The Damage Gear grants Frank a 15% damage boost when his health falls below 50%, making him more threatening on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Health Gear enhances Frank's survivability by increasing his health recovery rate by 50%, ensuring he can endure prolonged engagements and emerge victorious.

In conclusion, Frank is a tanky brawler who requires an optimal build to bring out his performance. Despite a lack of Hypercharge, Frank can still exert his dominance if he is used properly during best-of-three, best-of-one, or team matches.

