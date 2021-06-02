Best Free Fire OB27 sensitivity settings for Android phones

Free Fire has emerged as one of the top games in the mobile segment, collecting massive numbers. Updates, collaborations, and other events take place regularly, expanding the overall reach of the game. Recently, a crossover with Street Fighter V was announced.

Players are always eager to improve and excel at the game so they can compete with the best. The sensitivity settings are one of the most significant factors that affect gameplay. Though these settings differ according to a player's preference, making use of an appropriate one on the battlefield is extremely helpful.

This article lists out the best sensitivity settings for Android phones.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings that the users can incorporate

The following sensitivity settings can be used as a starting point for users to modify based on their preferences:

General: 80-85

Red Dot: 85-90

2x Scope: 70-75

4x Scope: 65-70

AWM Scope: 35-40

Free Look: 70

In terms of sensitivity settings, the range mentioned above is not exact. Users can adjust accordingly and even go beyond that range if they feel comfortable doing the same. Furthermore, the "Free Look" setting does not affect users when shooting and can be left at default.

To get used to the new settings, players can head to the training mode to practice. Meanwhile, they can also play Clash Squad matches to test their aim.

Gamers must note that the sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are entirely based on the writer's personal preference and are subjective. Users are also recommended not to copy the settings of other players but to adjust the settings according to their preference. It is also advisable that players don't change their sensitivity frequently.

How to change sensitivity settings in the game

Here are the steps to alter the sensitivity settings in-game:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, players must tap on the "Settings" icon located in the top-right corner.

Click on the Settings icon

Step 2: Different settings will appear on their screens, and they can click on the "Sensitivity" tab.

Press the ensitivity tab

Step 3: Players can then alter the required sensitivity. They also have another option to reset them.

