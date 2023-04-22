5 best Free Fire players in India whose levels you cannot reach

Even though the battle royale title is currently banned in India, when Free Fire was at its peak, Indian players rose to fame and also took the Indian eSports scene to a new height. These Indian Free Fire players have used the skills they developed with countless hours of playtime and have become the best in the game. The reputation of these Indian players travels ahead of them. Their dedication to the game and ability to make better decisions and adapt to a constantly evolving gameplay is out of this world.

While facing them in the game may seem frustrating, it can also be a fantastic learning experience for the players. Here is a list of India's top 5 Free Fire players who have reached new levels in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Action Bolt and 4 other top-tier Indian Free Fire players

1) TSG Jash

TSG Jash is among two Indian competitors participating in Free Fire Asia in 2019. TSG Jash is one of the top 1% Free Fire players worldwide. TSG Jash, being part of the TSG Army, has presented the country on multiple occasions on the global stage. His impressive stats with headshots, K/D ratio, and excellent gaming skills quickly propelled him to the top Heroic tier level. Jash streams his gameplay on his YouTube channel, Two-Side Gamers.

2) SK Sabir Boss

Sheikh Sabir is another top-tier Indian player in the game with incredible stats. Although Sabir has never played in organized Free Fire tournaments, he is still one of India's best Free Fire players. SK Sabir is primarily a streamer but has incredible skills that have helped him bag some astonishing numbers. SK Sabir has a unique gameplay style and can adapt to different match situations instantly. SK Sabir is a player to watch out for, with a K/D ratio of over five and a win percentage of over 30. He streams his gameplay on SK Sabir's YouTube channel, where he has more than five million subscribers.

3) Action Bolt

Action Bolt, aka Anup Mandal, is one of the most aggressive players ever. With his unique tactics and excellent gunplay, he justifies his username in the game. The player has an unbelievable 44% winning rate in more than 17,000 squad matches. He also has a K/D ratio of more than five. These stats tell players who face Action Bolt in the game that they have no chance against him. The player streams his game on his YouTube channel, called Action Bolt, and he mesmerizes over 1.5 million viewers there.

4) JIGS

Jigs is another fantastic player from India, one of the top 1% of players globally in the battle royale title. With a staggering 41% winning rate, JIGS has already won more than 4000 matches. JIGS is one of the most technically sound players with his unique gameplay style. With countless hours of playtime, JIGS has developed the skills that paved his road to success in the game. He streams his games from ROLEX Sir YT YouTube handle and has almost a million subscribers.

5) Sudip Sarkar

Sudip Sarkar is another top-tier player from India in Garena's battle royale title, with outstanding performances and unbelievable stats. Sudip Sarkar has taken close-range combat to a whole new level. His gameplay is different from any other Free Fire player on the list. Despite excelling in close-range combat, Sudip Sarkar has also made his name with accurate headshots in the community. The player streams his games on his YouTube channel, Sudip Sarkar, and has a massive 1.3 million subscribers following his gameplay there.

