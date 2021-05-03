Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on 6 GB RAM Android devices

Having the right sensitivity settings in a device is essential for fast-paced games like Free Fire. The title features a variety of gameplay modes and Battle Royale matches, and the competition between players on the battlefield seems to be growing every day.

Sensitivity settings can assist players in acing their gameplay since they are primarily responsible for reflexes, movement, and precise shooting during a match.

This varies from device to device, and the sensitivity for a low-end device may not be the same as for a high-end device. Hence, this article shares the right sensitivity settings that players can use on 6 GB RAM devices for performing more accurate headshots.

What are the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on 6 GB RAM devices?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are just a suggestion for players using 6 GB RAM devices. Copying the sensitivity does not always work. Hence, players can use this as a base to tweak their settings as per their comfort level during the gameplay.

The following Free Fire sensitivity settings will assist players with high-end phones to perform more accurate headshots:

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on 6 GB RAM devices

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 88

4X Scope: 85

AWM Scope: 70

Free Look: 62

Players can adjust their sensitivity settings in Free Fire by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Users must click on the "Settings" icon located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu will appear. On the left-hand side of the screen, choose the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: Next, players must add the settings mentioned above.

Tips for performing accurate headshots in Free Fire

To get accustomed to the current sensitivity settings, players must practice regularly. This would help them gradually develop their muscle memory and hand-eye coordination with the newly applied settings.

To make accurate headshots, players must practice shooting on the practice field. It is necessary to point the crosshair slightly upwards when shooting while aiming for the enemy's body.

This must be done so that when a shot is fired, the crosshair automatically points down at the enemy's head, enabling the players to get a faster and more accurate headshot. The more a player practices on the battleground, the easier it is to land perfect headshots during combats.

