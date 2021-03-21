Best Free Fire sensitivity settings to decrease recoil on Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Almost every Battle Royale title offers weapon engagement and heavy gunfights on the virtual battlefield, and Free Fire is no exception. However, these weapons usually have heavy recoil, like real-life guns, and are quite challenging to control.

Free Fire provides an assortment of weapons to players, and pretty obviously, all of these weapons have hefty recoils. Gamers need to tweak their sensitivity settings to decrease the recoil to a minimum, ensuring precision aim and quicker kills.

The sensitivity of a device mainly concerns beginners as they might not know about the concept of lessening the recoil with sensitivity tweaks. Hence, this article shares the best sensitivity that such players can apply to reduce the recoil of weapons in Free Fire.

What are the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for lesser recoil?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is lower than usual because players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary.

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to get quicker and more accurate headshots.

Best sensitivity for beginners for lesser recoil

General: 100

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 48

Free Look: 100

Players can follow the steps below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: They must run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: They can go to the 'Settings' icon at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear, and users should select the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: They may apply the settings mentioned above.

How to control recoil after applying sensitivity settings?

After applying the sensitivity settings, players must practice and get accustomed to the new changes. To do so, they must practice in the training grounds until they minimize the recoil on each weapon.

Gamers can always tweak some settings mentioned above as per their preferences, as every device varies from one another.

To reduce the weapon's recoil, players can scope into the target and tap and hold the fire button while constantly dragging to the right side of the screen with the right thumb to reduce the recoil to a minimum.

Mastering recoil control is never easy, but with a couple of rounds on the training grounds, players should handle it without hassles.

