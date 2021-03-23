Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots on low-end Android devices

Garena Free Fire is an immensely competitive battle royale title, where players regularly fight to climb up the ranks in the game.

To climb up the ranks in Free Fire, players have to improve their gameplay by practicing their aim, figuring out the right sensitivity settings for their tactical approach, and more.

Sensitivity settings are responsible for lesser recoil and better aim precision of weapons on the battleground. They also significantly affect the ease with which the player can execute headshots.

This article takes a look at the best sensitivity settings for players to land accurate headshots in Free Fire.

What are the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on low-end Android devices?

Best sensitivity settings for better headshots on low-end Android devices

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are higher than usual.

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and ensure that players execute headshots better on low-end devices.

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 75

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen.

Step 2: Next, they should navigate to the 'Settings' icon present at the top-right corner of the screen and click on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Players must tap on the 'Sensitivity' tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: They can then apply the settings discussed above.

Tips for headshots on low-end Android devices

The crosshair position of a player is one of the most important factors to consider when trying to land a headshot in Free Fire.

While engaging an enemy in a match, a player should try to aim the crosshair a little bit upwards. When a shot is fired, the crosshair will automatically aim at the head of the enemy.

This trick is hard to learn at first, but players can master it by regularly practicing the move in the training ground.

