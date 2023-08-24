The upcoming version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail features two new 5-star characters, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. While Imbibitor Lunae boasts destructive damage abilities, Fu Xian specializes in aiding her team on the battlefield. Fu Xuan will be a Quantum character walking on the path of Preservation. Many players might roll for Imbibitor Lunae in the upcoming version and skip her. Hence, trailblazers might want an alternative option to aid their team during fights.

This article presents three free-to-play alternatives for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail.

Gepard, March 7th, and Trailblazer(Preservation) are the best free-to-play alternatives for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail

Gepard

Gepard's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard, is currently the best tank in Honkai Star Rail. He wields the Ice element and follows the Preservation path. Players can warp in the standard banner 300 times to guarantee their arrival.

As mentioned, Gepard is arguably the best Preservation character in the game. His kit consists of a skill that deals Ice damage with a chance of them getting frozen. His ultimate bestows a shield to every ally on the battlefield for three turns.

Gepard is an excellent alternative for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 as he can assist his allies on the battlefield and make sure everyone survives.

March 7th

March 7th's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

The enthusiastic girl of the Astral Express, March 7th, is an excellent free-to-play character in Star Rail. Trailblazers can obtain her for free during the Trailblaze Mission Eye of the Storm.

March 7th wields the Ice element and treads on the Preservation path with a kit specializing in providing shields for allies and freezing opponents. She shines on the battlefield as a supporting unit when fitted with the right Relic sets, Planar Ornaments, and Light Cones.

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer, the main character of Star Rail, walking on the Preservation path, is an excellent support character. They switch to the Preservation path during the Trailblaze Mission 'The Return' by interacting with the lance.

Their kit consists of a skill that bestows a shield to all allies and an ultimate that deals Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield. Trailblazer is an excellent choice for your team as they can assist their allies and deal damage simultaneously, similar to Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail.