Honkai Star Rail leaks: March 7th skin preview, outfit rarity, expected arrival, and companion quest release date

The recent Honkai Star Rail leak from Yarik showcased a preview of March 7th’s skin, which will likely introduce in-game cosmetics in the near future. While HoYoverse is experienced with implementing the feature, fans weren't expecting such additions in their latest RPG this early. However, March 7th’s cosmetic has garnered a lot of attention from the community, as many are willing to change her outfit given that she is a beloved Astral Express character.

On that note, she will also receive a companion quest in the upcoming update, expected to roll out on August 30, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail March 7th leaked skin preview, outfit rarity, and more

Rumors regarding a new March 7th outfit were previously brought to light by numerous credible leakers online. Although the entire information was speculative, the preview from the link above provides some assurance that HoYoverse will soon introduce the cosmetic feature in Honkai Star Rail.

The developer seems to have taken a safe route on their first skin, as March 7th has retained quite a lot of her original design in her upcoming attire. However, quite a few subtle additions have been made to her appearance.

Some of her notable changes include a tiara on her head, a new pair of heels, and a lighter-colored outfit. She will no longer carry a camera, and her new bow has a dominant silver color with blue shades at the pivot.

Considering all the minor overhauls, it is safe to assume that her skin will not be categorized under premium rarity. It is likely that F2P players will be able to access the skin, and it will be a welcome addition to Honkai Star Rail.

As of now, the officials have yet to share any information regarding the cosmetic introduction. However, it is expected to appear sometime soon in the upcoming patches.

What to expect from March 7th’s companion quest in Honkai Star Rail?

March 7th’s companion quest, Total Recall, is set to roll out in the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update, releasing on August 30, 2023. It is expected to shed some light on her origins, as Trailblazers are unaware of her past life.

Players only know her as the energetic member of the Astral Express crew who was stuck in internal ice for years. She was later rescued, only to forget everything about her past, including the events that led to her misfortune.