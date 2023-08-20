Fu Xuan vs Imbibitor Lunae: Which is the better 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

In the Honkai Star Rail Special Program (SP), HoYoverse revealed two upcoming five-star characters — Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. Trailblazers are saving their hard-earned resources to acquire them. Both upcoming characters are exceptionally dissimilar from each other as they tread on different paths. Thus, players might wonder what five-star character to pull for in the upcoming version.

With that said, let's find out who you should pull for in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's abilities, path, and element

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is an upcoming five-star Imaginary Destruction pathed character. He is the true Holder of the Light clan and has power from his past life as "Imbibitor Lunae King." If Dan Heng clutches "the majestic horn on his forehead," he must endure his previous actions' positive and negative consequences.

Imbibitor Lunae's kit consists of a skill that enhances his basic attack up to three times while simultaneously dealing Imaginary damage to multiple enemies. His ultimate, upon activation, deals Imaginary DMG to single-target and adjacent enemies.

After being fitted with the right relics and equipment, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae can unleash a colossal amount of the said damage on his opponents.

Fu Xuan's abilities, path, and element

Fu Xuan's Splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Fu Xuan is an upcoming five-star character wielding the Quantum element and following the Preservation path. She is one of the Six Charioteers and outspoken Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission.

While the other Preservation-pathed characters in Honkai Star Rail utilize shields to defend their allies on the battlefield, Fu Xuan takes on a different route which makes her unique. Her kit revolves around dealing Quantum damage to her enemies and absorbing damage for her allies.

Additionally, she has a passive talent that allows her to heal herself when her health drops below 50%. Fu Xuan's technique applies a barrier around her and activates her talent automatically at the start of the next battle.

Fu Xuan vs Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae: Which is the better five-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Fu Xuan is the better five-star character to pick between the two in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail. Her kit is flawless and can help players clear activities quickly. She can keep her allies alive with her abilities; when fully built, she is undefeatable on the battlefield.

However, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is also an outstanding character but very skill-point-hungry. Therefore, because it can be challenging to maintain a good skill-point number when assigned to a team, players may find it exceedingly difficult to use him in Honkai Star Rail.