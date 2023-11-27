Best free-to-play Argenti team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Memory of Chaos is an end-game activity in HoYoverse’s action-adventure gacha game, Honkai Star Rail. The space odyssey boasts a wide variety of characters, and after obtaining the Knight of Beauty during the second phase of version 1.5, free-to-play players might wonder about the best team to challenge this activity.

This article discusses the best free-to-play Argenti team to clear Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Best free-to-play Argenti team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Argenti is the main DPS unit. Treading on the Path of Erudition, he simultaneously deals significant damage to multiple adversaries.

Argenti’s primary source of damage is his skill in dealing Physical damage. His ultimate has two versions, with the enhanced one being the most powerful. It can deal Physical damage to all enemies on the battlefield and hit a random opponent up to six times.

Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is the primary support/buffer of this team composition. She is one of the best free-to-play support characters in Honkai Star Rail and can be obtained during the Warp tutorial.

Asta can also be a support/sub DPS hybrid character with some Eidolons. While she can buff her allies with her ultimate and passive talent, her skill simultaneously deals significant Fire damage to multiple enemies. Thanks to her exceptional kit, Asta can easily fit into various teams.

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, the Trailblazer following the Path of Preservation is the tank unit. The Path of Preservation can be unlocked during the battle with Cocolia during the Jarilo VI arc.

The Trailblazer's ultimate deals Fire damage to all opponents and shields every ally on the battlefield. They can also deal significant damage, and if built correctly, they can also act as a tank/sub DPS character.

Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the healer of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is the only free-to-play Path of Abundance character in this space odyssey.

Natasha primarily focuses on healing, and her ultimate restores the HP of allies. The former heals two allies, while the latter restores the HP of all allies on the battlefield. As mentioned, she is the only F2P healer in this title, and players can switch her out with Lynx, as they will obtain a free copy of her in the upcoming version.

