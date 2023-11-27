Best free-to-play Argenti team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The Simulated Universe World 8 was recently released in Honkai Star Rail. Players can challenge the activity to earn various rewards and Planar Ornaments to build their characters. With Argenti scheduled to release in a week, free-to-play players might wonder what the best team is for him to complete this activity in this space odyssey.

This article details the best free-to-play Argenti team for World 8 of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinions.

Best free-to-play Argenti team for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Argenti

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti serves as the main DPS unit of this team composition. The Knight of Beauty walks on the Path of Erudition to deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage. He is a five-star character and can be obtained while his limited-time banner is available.

Argenti’s kit is unique from other Erudition characters as his ultimate has two variants. His enhanced ultimate, which he can gain by consuming all Energy, deals absurd damage to all enemies and additionally attacks a random adversary six times.

Serval

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Serval is the sub DPS unit. She is a four-star character who also treads on the Path of Erudition and is obtainable via the Pre-registration rewards.

Serval can deal significant Lightning damage to all opponents. She can also inflict Shock on her enemies with her skill and deal DoT (Damage over Time) damage. Her ultimate can increase the duration of the Shock state by two turns and deal constant Lightning damage.

March 7th

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Match 7th serves as the tank unit. This jolly girl of the Astral Express is a free-to-play Path of Preservation character.

March 7th can shield an ally with her skill. Her passive talent allows her to launch counterattacks whenever an enemy attacks a shielded ally. March 7th’s ultimate deals Ice damage to all opponents, who have a 50% chance of getting frozen for a turn. The frozen enemies will take Ice damage at the start of the turn.

Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha serves as the healer of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is a Path of Abundance character specializing in restoring her ally’s HP.

Natasha provides heals with her skill and ultimate to her team members. Her passive talent increases the effectiveness of her healing when restoring an ally with 30% or lower HP. Natasha’s heals will be handy to ensure everyone’s survivability when players fail to shield a character.