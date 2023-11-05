Honkai Star Rail Argenti: Release date, warp countdown, VAs, abilities and pull value

Version 1.5 of the Honkai Star Rail is rapidly approaching, and gamers have already got a glimpse of the new characters that will be included. One such character is Argenti, an upcoming 5-star character with a focus on dealing damage to multiple targets. In the game, he travels the Path of Erudition and is a Knight of Beauty. The second part of version 1.5 is when the Argenti Warp banner will be made available.

The release date, countdown, VAs, and other details of Argenti's banner are all covered in this article.

Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s release date

Argenti will appear in the second part of this patch, as mentioned in the special program for Honkai Star Rail 1.5. This indicates that if HoYoverse adheres to its six-week patch cycle, he will probably become accessible on December 6, 2023.

A handy countdown until Argenti's final release on all servers and countries is featured here.

Argenti's voice actors

The following is a list of the English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean voice actors for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail, along with a few well-known roles they have performed.

English VA

The official statement states that Adam Michael Gold is the voice actor behind Argenti's English voice.

Adam is well known for voicing TV shows and video game characters. Among his best-known roles are those of Fuya Kawahara in NEO: The World Ends with You, Earl/Wesley in Remnant II, and Ethan in Battlefield 2025.

In addition, he also voiced Pit Fighter from Wastelander and Commercial Shark from WandaVision.

Japanese VA

The well-known singer and storyteller Tachibana Shinnosuke has contributed to the Japanese voice lines. Fans will recognize Tachibana as Banakness from How Not to Summon a Demon Lord, Aoshi Tokimitsu from Blue Lock, and Shalem from Arknights.

Tomoe in Kamisama Kiss, Morisuke Yaku in Haikyu!! 2nd Season, and Xu Si in Hitori no Shita are some of his other prominent works.

Chinese and Korean VA

Unfortunately, apart from their names, little is known about Argenti's Chinese and Korean VAs.

Liang Dawei (Chinese VA)

(Chinese VA) Choi Seung-hoon (Korean VA)

Honkai Star Rail Argenti’s abilities

Argenti, a 5-star Physical element character. (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti will have Physical as his element and be an Erudition unit. His path allows him to assault more than one victim.

His abilities are mentioned below :

Basic attack- Does physical damage to a single target.

Does physical damage to a single target. Skill- Lands physical blows on every adversary.

Lands physical blows on every adversary. Talent- Grants Argenti energy and a boost in Crit Rate.

Grants Argenti energy and a boost in Crit Rate. Ultimate- It deals all opponents physical damage and random effects according to the amount of energy utilized. If you expend a tiny amount of energy, it will hurt all enemies. If Argenti uses all of his energy, in addition to assaulting a randomly chosen target, he will deal additional damage.

It deals all opponents physical damage and random effects according to the amount of energy utilized. If you expend a tiny amount of energy, it will hurt all enemies. If Argenti uses all of his energy, in addition to assaulting a randomly chosen target, he will deal additional damage. Technique- Stuns adversaries in the open world and replenishes Argenti's energy when it enters combat, dealing minor damage to all foes.

Is Argenti worth your Stellar Jades?

Is Argenti worth your Stellar Jade in version 1.5? (Image via HoYoverse)

With its Event Warps in the second phase, Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is extremely challenging, especially for those who are lacking in Stellar Jades. Silver Wolf, the finest debuffer in the game, and Argenti, a formidable Physical damage dealer, are your two choices.

Argenti will keep you afloat when it comes to battling off physical mobs. If you don't have any DPS characters, you really should pull for him. Silver Wolf is a substitute you can choose if you're satisfied with your damage dealers.