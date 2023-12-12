Best free-to-play Hanya teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

With Hanya’s release in Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers who obtained her might wonder what the best free-to-play Hanya teams are to clear the Simulated Universe World 8. The Simulated Universe is an end-game activity of this space odyssey that also offers various Planar Ornaments to farm. As this turn-based battler is a gacha game, most characters are locked behind the Warp banners.

While obtaining 5-star characters is not very easy, players tend to save their Stellar Jades to roll for the character they desire. This article discusses the best free-to-play Hanya teams to challenge the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

The best free-to-play Hanya teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Serval + Hanya + Tingyun + Natasha

A team featuring Serval, Hanya, Tingyun, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Hanya (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Tingyun (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Natasha (Healer)

Out of the three F2P Hanya teams, this team composition features Serval as the main DPS unit, capable of dealing both Lightning AoE (Area of Effect) and DoT (Damage over Time) damage.

While Serval deals the most damage, Hanya and Tingyun buff her to unlock her maximum potential. The former buffs her ATK and SPD while the latter constantly regenerates her Energy, allowing Serval to use her ultimate more often.

Natasha heals every ally when their HP is low to make sure they survive during battle.

Trailblazer (Destruction) + Hanya + Yukong + Lynx

A team featuring Trailblazer (Destruction), Hanya, Yukong, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer (Destruction) (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Hanya (Primary support)

(Primary support) Yukong (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Lynx (Healer)

This free-to-play Hanya team composition features Trailblazer of the Destruction path. To unlock Trailblazer’s full fighting potential, they require two support units.

Players can make use of both Hanya and Yukong to boost Trailblazer’s damage by buffing them. Lynx watches over them while they fight and heals them when necessary to ensure their survivability.

Qingque + Hanya + March 7th + Natasha

A team featuring Qingque, Hanya, March 7th, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Hanya (Primary support)

(Primary support) March 7th (Tank)

(Tank) Natasha (Healer)

Qingque is one of the best F2P DPS characters, capable of dealing massive damage, and is the best pick for this team out of the three Hanya teams.

Qingque can easily defeat her opponents, and with the help of Hanya, she can obtain her enhanced basic attack more frequently as the latter can recover Skill Points. March 7th, on the other hand, provides shields to make sure Qingque deals damage constantly without taking any.

Natasha provides healing to all allies to ensure they survive on the battlefield.