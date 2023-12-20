Ruan Mei will be released alongside the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update on December 27, 2023. She is the first limited-time Harmony character who wields the power of the Ice element. Many free-to-play Trailblazers will also summon her as she is one of the most anticipated characters. After obtaining this elegant scholar, players might be wondering what the best free-to-play teams are for her.

This article discusses the best free-to-play teams for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

What are the best free-to-play teams for Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Qingque, Ruan Mei, March 7th, and Natasha

A team featuring Qingque, Ruan Mei, March 7th, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) March 7th (Tank)

(Tank) Natasha (Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition, Qingque is the main DPS who treads on the Path of Erudition to deal Quantum damage to adjacent enemies. Ruan Mei provides buffs to each ally and boosts their Weakness Break efficiency.

March 7th provides shields to her teammates to ensure they do not take any oncoming damage. Natasha, on the other hand, heals every ally with low HP to ensure their survival.

Serval, Ruan Mei, Asta, and Lynx

A team featuring Serval, Ruan Mei, Asta, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Buffer)

(Primary Buffer) Asta (Secondary buffer)

(Secondary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

Serval is the main DPS of this free-to-play Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition. She treads on the Path of Erudition and specializes in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage to her opponents. While Serval fights, Ruan Mei enhances her Weakness Break efficiency to constantly inflict the Weakness Break status effect.

Meanwhile, Asta uses her ultimate to increase Serval’s SPD, which allows the latter to take more turns and deal more damage. Lynx heals all allies who are running low on HP and cleanses them if they are affected by a debuff.

Trailblazer (Destruction), Ruan Mei, Yukong, and Natasha

A team featuring Trailblazer (Destruction), Ruan Mei, Yukong, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer (Destruction) (Main DPS)

(Destruction) (Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Buffer)

(Primary Buffer) Yukong (Secondary buffer)

(Secondary buffer) Natasha (Healer)

In this free-to-play Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition, Trailblazer (Destruction) is the main DPS. They can deal exceptional Physical damage to adjacent enemies as they follow the Destruction Path. Ruan Mei increases the duration of the opponent’s Weakness Break to delay their actions.

Yukong provides CRIT-related buffs to Trailblazer (Destruction), which allows them to deal additional damage. Natasha watches over her allies and heals them when their HP is low to ensure their survivability.