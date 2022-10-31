Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 

Three days ago, a 'new era' of Call of Duty commenced with the release of Modern Warfare 2 by Infinity Ward. The game is currently being played by millions, with a lot of mixed opinions. This is because it has changed quite a lot compared to previous titles, including how to unlock weapons and attachments, which can be seen as a pro or a con.

The FSS Hurricane is a Sub-Machine Gun in Modern Warfare 2 that is viable for both close and mid-range firefights, given its damage-range and mobility. It has 50 rounds in its magazine, which is relatively high for an SMG. Additionally, players still have high movement speed with it, which makes it advantageous to use.

Best attachments for FSS Hurricane and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane is based on the AR-57 that is used by the US Navy, and in the game, players need to unlock a couple of weapons before reaching it on the M4 Platform. They will also need to level up other weapons in Modern Warfare 2 to unlock all attachments for the gun due to the title's redesigned leveling-up system.

First, players will have to use the M4 and reach level 14, after which the FTAC Recon in the Battle Rifles section will be unlocked. Next, they will have to reach level 16 using the freshly unlocked gun to finally unlock the FSS Hurricane in the SMG section.

To unlock viable attachments for the SMG, players can reach the max level of 15. However, if they prefer to unlock all the available attachments, the game requires them to level up certain other weapons for each attachment.

The best attachments for the FSS Hurricane in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Receiver: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Muzzle: Xten Razor Comp

Xten Razor Comp Barrel: FSS-X7 Barrel

FSS-X7 Barrel Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

The FSS-X7 Barrel is quite advantageous as it provides players with sound suppression, higher bullet velocity, damage-range, and increased hip-fire accuracy. While it decreases ADS and movement speed, other attachments will help compensate for it, while improving the SMG's overall performance.

For the stock, Ravage-8 does the job, increasing the aim stability but trading the maximum sprint speed for it. The Phantom Rear Grip is a useful attachment for increasing sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. Although some recoil control and flinch resistance are lost for it, the cons are negligible.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel is a simple attachment with no penalties. This only increases idle aiming stability, and is also the first attachment to be unlocked in the category. Lastly, the Xten Razor Comp is a muzzle that helps reduce horizontal and vertical recoil but highly decreases the ADS speed.

If players prefer to use the gun with an Optic attachment, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is the best one with a clear view and thin bezels, allowing players to track enemies easily. They can replace the Muzzle attachment with the Optic one, as the performance loss will be the least this way.

