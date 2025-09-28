Best games to buy from Tokyo Game Show 2025 Steam Sale

The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale for Steam is here, offering massive discounts on major Japanese franchises as well as other international titles launched for the latest-gen platforms. This serves as a great opportunity for players to get games they may have been eyeing for a while.

Here are some of the best titles with decent discounts to check out during the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2025 Steam Sale.

Best discounts from Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale on Steam

Best action games

Take on ferocious demons in Nioh: Definitive Edition (Image via Koei Tecmo)

From action-packed Souslikes to brutal third-person hack & slash titles, here are some amazing action games you can consider picking up:

Best adventure games

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow is one of four games featured in the Advance Collection (Image via KONAMI)

There are also heavy discounts on several iconic franchises, such as Castlevania and Mega Man.

Best RPGs

Harness the power of Monsties in exciting turn-based battles in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Image via Capcom)

RPGs are a mainstay of the Japanese gaming industry. Hits like Final Fantasy and cult-classic revivals, such as the Mega Man Battle Network games, are also on sale:

Best fighting games

Relive the beloved Dragon Ball saga (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

A handful of varied fighters are also on sale. The list includes iconic names in the 2D fighting game scene, along with arena brawlers.

Best horror games

Battle ghosts using the spirit-exorcising Camera Obscura in Fatal Frame 5 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This Halloween, check out the best horror titles the Japanese gaming industry has to offer:

The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale on Steam ends on September 29, 2025.

