Best games to buy from Tokyo Game Show 2025 Steam Sale

The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale for Steam is here, offering massive discounts on major Japanese franchises as well as other international titles launched for the latest-gen platforms. This serves as a great opportunity for players to get games they may have been eyeing for a while.
Here are some of the best titles with decent discounts to check out during the ongoing Tokyo Game Show 2025 Steam Sale.
Best discounts from Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale on Steam
Best action games
From action-packed Souslikes to brutal third-person hack & slash titles, here are some amazing action games you can consider picking up:
- Nioh: Complete Edition (85% off | $7.49)
- Toukiden: Kiwami (67% off | $19.79)
- Bright Memory: Infinite (50% off | $9.99)
- Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (40% off | $29.99)
Best adventure games
There are also heavy discounts on several iconic franchises, such as Castlevania and Mega Man.
- Mega Man 11 (67% off | $9.89)
- Dragon Marked For Death (60% off | $15.99)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 (60% off | $5.99)
- Castlevania Advance Collection (50% off | $9.99)
Best RPGs
RPGs are a mainstay of the Japanese gaming industry. Hits like Final Fantasy and cult-classic revivals, such as the Mega Man Battle Network games, are also on sale:
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (68% off | $12.79)
- Octopath Traveler 2 (60% off | $23.99)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (50% off | $19.99)
- Final Fantasy XVI (40% off | $29.99)
Best fighting games
A handful of varied fighters are also on sale. The list includes iconic names in the 2D fighting game scene, along with arena brawlers.
- Street Fighter 6 (50% off | $19.99)
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 (70% off | $7.49)
- WWE 2K25 (50% off | $29.99)
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (43% off | $39.89)
Best horror games
This Halloween, check out the best horror titles the Japanese gaming industry has to offer:
- Resident Evil: Village (75% off | $9.99)
- Resident Evil 2 (75% off | $9.99)
- Resident Evil 4 (50% off | $19.99)
- FATAL FRAME / PROJECT ZERO: Maiden of Black Water (30% off | $27.99)
The Tokyo Game Show 2025 Sale on Steam ends on September 29, 2025.
