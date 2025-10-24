Best games to farm XP in Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland

Genshin Impact's new gameplay mode Miliastra Wonderland is finally here, and players can now experience all the various content this mode has to offer. Apart from Legendary and Elite Cosmetic sets that you can pull for on the Event and Standard Odes, you can also play a huge variety of games in Miliastra Wonderland. Playing these games lets you collect XP, which is useful for increasing your overall Miliastra Wonderland level.

Ad

Since upgrading Miliastra Wonderland levels provides Geodes of Replication as rewards (which is the currency for pulling on the Standard Ode), players might be interested in knowing which games they can play to earn as much XP as possible. This article lists some of the current best games in Miliastra Wonderland that you can play to farm XP quickly and easily.

Top 3 Miliastra Wonderland XP farming games in Genshin Impact

Currently, obtaining XP by playing stages is the only way to increase your Miliastra Wonderland level. Apart from Geodes of Replication, you can also get Lustrous Materials, Expressions, and Actions as part of the level-up rewards. Hence, gaining as much XP as you can will guarantee that you can raise your Miliastra Wonderland level quickly, gaining access to the rewards it provides.

Ad

Trending

Here are three of the best XP farm stages in Miliastra Wonderland:

1) Hu Tao's Secret!

XP Farm stage Hu Tao's Secret! (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The Miliastra Wonderland stage titled "Hu Tao's Secret!" is currently one of the quickest XP farming stages in Miliastra Wonderland. To play this stage, all you need to do is start the game, following which you will be immediately redirected to a Victory screen, signaling the end of the stage.

Ad

To replay the stage, you will need to return to the Lobby and repeat the aforementioned process.

Here are the stage GUIDs for all servers:

Asia : 7751777313

: 7751777313 Europe : 11912144424

: 11912144424 America: 7545978157

2) XP Farm / Speedrun

XP Farm / Speedrun stage in Miliastra Wonderland (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another similar XP farming stage that can be played to quickly earn XP and increase your Miliastra Wonderland level is the very simply titled "XP Farm / Speedrun" stage. After you begin playing this stage, it will finish immediately, rewarding you with 20 XP. You can repeat playing the stage as many times as you want.

Ad

As of now, this stage is only available on one server:

Asia: 12011779279

3) Farm/Win/Achievement

XP Farm stage farm/win/achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

This Miliastra Wonderland stage titled "Farm/Win/Achievement" also works similarly to the other stages, wherein you can enter and finish the game immediately in order to gain XP.

Ad

This stage is available on the following server:

Asia: 4439644718

Also read: How to get Arcane Keystones in Genshin Impact

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.