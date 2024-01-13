Best games to play on Google Play Pass (February 2024)

With it already being February 2024, Android users have begun looking for the best games to play on Google Play Pass. Launched on September 23, 2019, this gaming subscription-based service was developed by Google specifically for Android devices. It features over 1000 gaming titles and podcasts that users can access with a free premium account (no ads and unlocked in-game purchases).

This service rivals Apple Arcade and has been releasing new titles monthly. This article will list the best games to play on Google Play Pass and discuss the five best choices among them.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best games to play on Google Play Pass in February 2024

Several gaming titles in the Google Play Pass have kept gamers enthralled and intrigued. Here are the best games to play on Play Pass right now:

Bridge Constructor Portal

Card Thief

Cytus II

Dead Cells

Framed

Grimvalor

Hidden Folks

Limbo

Mini Metro

Monument Valley 2

Sagrada

The Gardens Between

Death Squared

Path of Giants

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

Stardew Valley

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic (KOTOR)

Ticket to Earth

Thimbleweed Park

Top 5 games to play on Google Play Pass

Among the above-mentioned list of games to play on Google Play Pass, there are five titles that gamers should check out. Here are the top Play Pass games to play in February 2024:

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic (KOTOR)

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic (KOTOR) is one of the most played titles on Google Play Pass. Developed by Aspyr Media Incorporated, this role-playing game (RPG) features the fictional world of the beloved movie franchise, Star Wars. It offers stunning graphics, popular characters like Luke Skywalker, and the total KOTOR experience of the PC and Console versions. It is undoubtedly one of the best games to play on Play Pass right now.

Cytus II

Cytus II is a musical rhythm game developed by Rayark Games for Android devices. It features interactive gameplay and an enjoyable soundtrack where players need to choose the correct notes from Deemo to progress to the next level. You have to follow the notes and select the correct note to increase your TP (Technical Points). The in-game soundtrack has songs from artists all over the world, including Korea, Japan, the US, Taiwan, Europe, and more.

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is another role-playing game (RPG) developed by Direlight, featuring a dark fantasy world where the protagonist fights off against hordes of villains to restore peace in the corrupted realm. The core gameplay revolves around collecting resources and defeating monsters to progress to the next level. It resembles the gameplay of the vintage title, Super Mario.

Path of Giants

Path of Giants is an adventure puzzle mobile game developed by Journey Bound Games in collaboration with Unity Engine. Released on August 27, 2019, this indie title is still one of the best games to play on Google Play Pass. It features aesthetic locations and interactive strategic gameplay. Players need to solve puzzles to move to the next level and unlock new characters.

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition

Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition is the remodeled and paid version of Shadow Fight 2, released exclusively for Google Play Pass and Apple Arcade subscription services. Developed by Nekki, this RPG title allows users to get gems easily and features an exclusive storyline called Old Wounds. It also offers unlimited energy, cheaper equipment prices, and visually stunning locations where the playable characters fight off against in-game enemies.

That concludes our foray into the best games to play on Google Play Pass in February 2024. To know more about the latest gaming titles on the market, check out the best upcoming Android game releases in 2024.