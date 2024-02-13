From adrenaline-pumping shooters to fun co-op adventures, games that support crossplay reign supreme in today's gaming world. They allow players to team up (or battle it out) with peers on any platform, making console battles a thing of the past.

This article aims to cover some of the best games that support crossplay in 2024, offering multiple options across different genres and varying playstyles

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

List of 5 best games that support crossplay in 2024

1) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves is an open-world action-adventure game from Rare, where players take up the mantle of a swashbuckling pirate and plunder the High Seas. The launch of the latest update shows that Sea of Thieves Season 11 has brought in numerous updates regarding its core gameplay. This unique title from Rare offers many notable features for players across different platforms:

Discover a vast ocean full of islands, wealth, and peril.

Join forces with friends to sail ships, fight other pirates, and undertake tall tales and quests.

Forging legendary tales as players plunder, trade, and rise through the ranks to become a Pirate Legend.

Sea of Thieves offers endless freedom, like exploding skeletons, sharing adventures with allied ships, or fighting Ashen Lords, on the high seas.

2) Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 5 is a racing title from Playground Games that was released almost three years ago (as of February 13, 2024) but still remains playable in 2024. Set in a fictional Mexico, FH5 received instant critical acclaim and saw huge success. Some notable points that make Forza Horizon 5 standout are:

You can drive hundreds of unique cars over varied terrain, from lush rainforests to alpine mountains.

You can a large open world inspired by Mexico, filled with deserts, beaches, and old cities.

You can challenge yourself to earn points and customize vehicles while participating in car racing, car stunts, and other exploration activities.

You can team up or compete with friends online to for fun.

3) Minecraft

Minecraft (Image via Mohjang Studios/ Xbox Game Studios)

Minecraft is the most widely recognized sandbox game from Mohjang Studios. Released on November 18, 2011, the game received critical acclaim and was dubbed as one of the best games ever created. Sporting a unique procedurally generated blocky terrain, the game offers some other notable features that make it stand out:

Minecraft allows players to go wild with everything from modest homes to enormous castles, towering cities, and complicated machinery, offering plenty of scope for creativity.

The title also allows players to explore enormous worlds with stunning landscape (mountains, seas, forests) and hidden treasures.

Players can craft tools and equipment, mine resources, acquire ingredients, and mix them to make weapons, armor, or anything else they need.

There is a survival mode, where players may battle enemies, control hunger, and create shelter, while the Creative mode gives limitless resources and options.

Bringing in friends to play in co-op and create, explore, and adventure together, online or on the same screen.

4) Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This free-to-play battle royale, is a title from Respawn Entertainment that was extremely successful upon release. Widely considered by players to be one the best mutiplayer games that support crossplay, Apex Legends released around a time when players were already invested in other battle royales like PUBG. Apex made its mark with some unique and notable features that make it one of the best titles of its genre to date.

Players can choose from a growing pool of one-of-a-kind Legends, each with their amazing skills and playstyle.

They can also join forces with two other friends and combine their abilities for tactical success.

Players can communicate, revive teammates, and collaborate to be the last one alive and achieve Victory. ️

This title allows players to hotdrop onto a massive terrain, loot high-tier weapons and gear, and battle for survival.

The ring decreases, resulting in fierce clashes and spectacular final loops across different maps. The last remaining squad claims victory.

5) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Deep Rock Galactic is a co-op first-person Horde shooter like Helldivers 2, but focuses on procedural generation to create new worlds and challenges. This title from Ghost Ship Games amassed positive reviews from critics and received multiple awards. This unique crossplay-enabled title offers the following features:

Players can join forces with three other space dwarves to dig valuable minerals and combat terrifying aliens.

Every adventure takes players into a distinct, destructible cave system brimming with obstacles and rewards.

Players can choose their playstyle. There are multiple ways to tackle obstacles, like Scout with grappling hook, Driller with a flamethrower, Engineer with turrets, or Gunner with minigun

The title offers players armies of scary alien bugs, ranging from skittering troops to gigantic Glyphids, to take down. They need to work together to survive against hordes of aliens.

As high-tech space dwarves, players can illuminate the caverns, zipline over chasms, and launch destructive orbital attacks.