5 major Sea of Thieves Season 11 highlights that you need to know about

Sea of Thieves Season 11 just sailed into action, highlighting a treasure trove of exciting new features and challenges. From diving into on-demand world events to flaunting your plunder with brand-new pirate bling, this season brings fresh waves of adventure for veteran Pirate Legends and novice pirates alike. Being the last major overhaul to the game, there is a lot to unpack.

Buckle up, grab your tankard, and let's hoist the sails as we uncover the five major highlights you absolutely need to know about Sea of Thieves Season 11.

Five highlights from Sea of Thieves Season 11

1) Dive into the depths

Diving in Sea of Thieves Season 11. (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Season 11 introduces the long-awaited ability to plunge headfirst into the depths, unlocking a whole new realm of adventure. You can now dive straight into ongoing world events like Skulls Forts and even Krakens. Be aware that any loot you carry, including Storage Crates, will be dropped on the water.

Diving also shifts you to a new server, but this feature is not without conditions. You will not be able to dive if another player ship of any type is near, with near being up to three map-squares away.

You will also need to complete whatever task you have at hand before being able to dive again, whether it be a Voyage, a Tall Tale, or a raid. Quitting your quest will put you into a 10-minute cooldown before you can dive again.

2) Plunder on Demand

Raid menu, as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

Tired of waiting for the ideal world event? Sea of Thieves Season 11 has got you covered! Gain reputation with Trading Companies to unlock the power to initiate specific world events and dive into them whenever you want.

A particular highlight of this feature is that the dive feature is connected to this. When you dive into a particular raid, the game will locate a server with an uncontested world event of your choosing. This means that it is impossible for another ship to dive into your world event. However, other ships can sail to you.

It is also worth highlighting that the Fort of Fortune and Fort of the Damned are excluded from the list of world events that can be dived to.

3) Raised level cap

The increased level caps of the factions, as seen in the menu. (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Season 11 marks a major milestone in the Trading Companies' overhaul. All factions have their maximum cap increased to level 100. However, reaching level 100 will award you with a distinction and roll you back to level one.

Each distinction comes with a shiny new ring for your finger, adding a new layer of pirate bling to your repertoire. This essentially means each faction now has a level cap of 500. This includes Athena's Fortune faction, which comes off as a shocker, as it is very difficult to grind levels for this revered faction.

Rings for Merchant Alliance distinction level 5. (Image via Rare)

The rings are a separate cosmetic item, and you do not have to sacrifice your gloves to wear them. This means you can highlight your bling while retaining your original funk.

4) Bottle quests

Bottle quests in the game. (Image via Rare/Captain Falcore)

Let's be honest, everyone hated bottle quests. Most players saw them as junk, and the rewards were far from decent. They took up space in your quest inventory and were annoying, at the very least. Not anymore, though, as Sea of Thieves Season 11 highlights the grand S-tier loot these quests offer.

Bottle quests will now offer massive payouts, offering some of the rarest loot from the game. You might want to prioritize them, pausing whatever task you have in hand.

5) Faction-specific loot

Official photo of factions and some of their specific loot. (Image via Rare)

Another highlight from Sea of Thieves Season 11 is the introduction of faction-specific loot. Diving into world events while sailing as an emissary for any of the Trading Companies will offer loot specific to that faction but with a surprising reward.

These world events will drop one rare loot tailored to your faction in particular. This loot cannot be obtained in any other way, meaning every faction now has something like its own variation of an Athena Chest.

These special loot also come with their own commendations, which gives incentive to the dreaded pirates out there and justify why this game made it to our list of best games to play on Xbox Game Pass.

These five highlights are just the tip of the iceberg waiting to be plundered in Sea of Thieves Season 11. So hoist the sails, raise the anchor, and prepare to dive headfirst into a wave of fresh adventure. Adding yet another reason to play Sea of Thieves in 2024, Rare has managed to grab attention all over again with this major update.

The vast ocean awaits, brimming with untold stories, buried treasures, and unforgettable piratey antics, and it awaits your legendary exploits.