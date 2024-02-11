5 games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox

Due to the lack of availability on this console, players are looking for games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox. Categorized as Horde Shooters, these games require the survival of a player and their often-found coop teammates across waves of enemies varying in difficulty and classes. Players frequently find themselves performing specific missions within time constraints and surviving till the end to achieve victory.

As such, Helldivers 2 from Arrowhead Games Studios, released on February 8, 2024, is the latest entry into this genre that boasts stunning visual fidelity, exciting combat in the form of a third-person shooter, and a wide assembly of enemies. However, since Helldivers 2 is only available on PS5 and Windows as of February 11, 2024, fans wonder what games can be played on Xbox similar to Helldivers 2.

Therefore, this article aims to look at some games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

Here are some games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox

1) Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Vermintide offers a fun horde shooter experience in the community-loved Warhammer universe (Image via Fatshark)

Set in the massive Warhammer universe, this title from Fatshark incorporates Horde shooters with a first-person perspective. The game throws players into a world set in the early days of the End Times and follows the story of the Heroes of Ubersreik in a fight against the Skaven army.

As a player, one can expect five different playable characters, each of whom gives players four Careers or variants for each of those characters. This makes for a fun combination of party setups as players can utilize unique skills of each variant along with a set of specialized weapons in fighting off the rat army of Fester Clan.

Although Vermintide 2 doesn't lack a single-player campaign like HD2, it offers DLCs and an exciting horde-shooter experience set in the medieval End Times, making it one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

2) Left for Dead 2

Left for Dead 2 is one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox (Image via Valve)

This Zombie shooter from Valve was released on November 17, 2009, as a sequel to the critically acclaimed and successful game, Left for Dead. It features the same proprietary engine Valve used in the prequel, the Source Engine. The game is set in the aftermath of a global zombie pandemic and follows the story of four survivors fighting hordes of endless zombies to stay alive.

As a player, you must undertake five campaigns that house numerous checkpoints called safe houses. This game offers a unique gameplay experience where an "AI Director 2.0" will adjust the difficulty of the game based on a player's performance, which gives a wide spectrum of options like those available on HD2.

Despite some controversy regarding marketing, Left for Dead 2 received the accolade of being one of the best video games ever created. This unique horde shooter experience, along with the coop availability, makes Left for Dead 2 one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

3) Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 offers an exciting horde shooter experience in 6-player and 12-player coop format (Image via Tripwire)

Killing Floor 2 is a first-person horde shooter published by Tripwire Interactive but later received continued support from Saber Interactive. This game follows up on the aftermath of the events from its prequel, Killing Floor. In this storyline, an in-game company tried to create clones for war but was instead hijacked by a researcher who spread the hostile clones across the United Kingdom.

As a player, you are put against waves of zombies called Zeds, with the number of zombies depending on the number of people playing in co-op. As the count keeps increasing across consecutive waves, players face a boss fight in the finale. With the availability of melee and ranged weapons, healing syringes, and welders, players are also required to manage their inventory.

This hardcore survival title is a good alternative to HD2 with its setting and gameplay style, as it offers an exciting horde fighting experience and takes its place as one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

4) Deep Rock Galactic

Deep Rock Galactic offers a procedurally generated world alongside a horde-shooter style, which makes it one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox (Image via Ghost Ship Games)

This coop first-person shooter from Ghost Ship Games was released on September 9, 2022, on Xbox Series X/S and received critical acclaim for its gameplay and atmosphere. The game features a procedurally generated environment with differing levels of enemies, hazards, and terrain structures.

Although the game isn't focused on a horde shooter style of gameplay, the missions follow the preset sequence of events similar to that of horde shooters and Helldivers 2. Players are expected to drop in a cave, extract some resources or undertake mining operations, and fight off waves of aliens while conserving ammo and extracting, all while trying to stay alive.

This sequence of actions, along with a positive reviewed procedurally generated environment, makes Deep Rock Galactic one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

5) Remnant 2

Remnant 2 focuses on procedural generation and is considered one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter from the Gunfire Games team that offers a combination of horde shooter and souls-like experience. Featuring procedurally generated level layouts, regional atmospheres, bosses, and NPCs, Remnant 2 offers something notable from both game styles.

Set after the final DLC of the prequel Remnant: From the Ashes, the developers ensured that beginners didn't have trouble getting into the game similar to the beginner-friendly style of HD2. The focus of this sequel was to increase the replayability factor with procedural generation, while the horde-shooting structure and soul-like style established the game as one of the best games like Helldivers 2 to play on Xbox.

