5 best games to try out during Steam Next Fest (June 2023)

During the Steam Next Fest, players get to try out demos for multiple upcoming releases. Held thrice a year, the event is massively anticipated by gaming enthusiasts worldwide. It is currently live and will continue for the next week. Most of the games included in this event were showcased during the Summer Game Fest, which further boosts the hype behind them.

Demos are a nice way for players to decide whether to invest in a game. That said, here are five titles players shouldn't miss out on during the Steam Next Fest in June 2023.

Steam Next Fest (June 2023) start date and other details

The Steam Next Fest began on June 19 and is expected to conclude on June 26. Over the course of this week, players will be able to try out numerous games revealed during the Summer Game Fest for free.

Not only that, many indie game developers will share gameplay details for their upcoming releases as well. These broadcasts can be viewed within Steam itself.

1) Warhaven

Warhaven is a brand new PvP-based role-playing game (RPG) that was showcased at the Summer Game Fest this year. Based on the little gameplay revealed during the said event, multiple classes are available, with each having a unique playstyle.

Given its RPG elements, there's a high chance that build crafting will be an important aspect of gameplay as well. There's no release date yet, but it's speculated to go live sometime toward the end of this year or early 2024.

2) Lies of P

Lies of P @Liesofp



Play the demo now: The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofP Play the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo The journey toward humanity is just beginning. Step into the city of Krat to start discovering what lies between you and your truth. #LiesofPPlay the demo now: liesofp.com/en-us/demo https://t.co/ETixlof30k

Lies of P is yet another soulslike game set to go live on September 19 this year. An action-adventure RPG, it will follow the footsteps of Pinnochio as he wades through the fictional city of Krat. Like every soulslike title, Lies of P will focus heavily on movement mechanics during combat scenarios.

In the demo, players can access three builds at the very beginning. Considering the widely favorable reception to this teaser, players should not miss Lies of P during the Steam Next Fest.

3) Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is a stealth strategy title developed by Mimimi Games. Features a top-down view, the game will have players explore the Caribbean. There are multiple ways to solve each level, making Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew a unique release. While the game is scheduled to go live on August 17, its demo will be available for free over the course of the Steam Next Fest.

4) En Garde!

En Garde! ⚔ Wishlist on Steam! 🔥 Fireplace Games @FireplaceGames ANNOUNCING

En Garde! The swashbuckling action game!



🤺 Fence with panache

🧺 Use your environment

Mess with the authorities!



WISHLIST NOW and try the DEMO on STEAM!



It feels so good to finally show it! We're a small indie team and we need your support! ⚔ ANNOUNCINGEn Garde! The swashbuckling action game!🤺 Fence with panache🧺 Use your environmentMess with the authorities!WISHLIST NOW and try the DEMO on STEAM!It feels so good to finally show it!We're a small indie team and we need your support! ⚔ 🎺ANNOUNCING 🎺En Garde! The swashbuckling action game! ✨🤺 Fence with panache 🧺 Use your environment 👺 Mess with the authorities! WISHLIST NOW and try the DEMO on STEAM!It feels so good to finally show it! 😭 We're a small indie team and we need your support! ⚔ https://t.co/g6lEAmHSbV

If Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew didn't quench your thirst for swordplay, take a punt at En Garde! While it's also slated for an August 2023 release, there's no specific date yet. Unlike the previous entry, this title involves a lot of swordplay and a plethora of other combat mechanics.

While it may not be as intensive as soulslike games, it does have a few perks complementing its combat system. Apart from melee combat, you can use the environment to your advantage in En Garde! You can try this game for free until June 26, when the Steam Next Fest concludes.

5) Norland

Norland is a medieval city builder where you have to control the royal family and ensure the city performs optimally. This game also incorporates a certain amount of strategy.

Boasting a dynamic world, multiple variables are involved simultaneously, making almost every situation unique. While the game has no scheduled release as of yet, the demo will be available for the entire duration of the Steam Next Fest.

These are five titles you should not miss out on during this event. Apart from this selection, there are a lot of other games you should delve into. With over a hundred demos available for the next seven days, now is a great time to pick out your favorites.

Poll : 0 votes