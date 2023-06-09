Warhaven gameplay revealed at Summer Game Fest: Release window, platforms, and more

The upcoming free-to-play online medieval-fantasy combat game Warhaven made an appearance at the Summer Games Fest showcase with Geoff Keighley. In a brief minute-and-a-half trailer interspersed with gameplay, viewers got a glimpse of what to expect in Warhaven. The video showcased brutal combat that pits two teams of sixteen players against each other.

The trailer also showed various heroes or classes players can choose from. Currently, there are six different classes available in the game.

All classes in Warhaven revealed so far

Warhaven will incorporate a layer of strategy into its gameplay by including classes. Each class will have its own set of strengths and weaknesses that will complement their comrades' skills on the battlefield. Picking the right ones will help a team win in this brutal multiplayer, sword-fighting game. These are the six classes currently available.

If you are a fan of playing as a tank, the Guardian class carries a shield capable of absorbing attacks from enemies and protecting their allies. If you prefer a heavy character that isn't necessarily focused on defense, the Warhammer, as the name suggests, is armed with a large warhammer capable of inflicting heavy damage.

However, for those seeking a support-type role, the Smoke has healing capabilities that are vital in keeping her teammates in the fight. Coupled with that, she can block incoming projectiles. Another notable class appeared to rely on long-range attacks with their bow and arrow to bother enemies.

If you prefer a straightforward warrior that gets into fights and is the team's backbone, the Blade is at your service. The character is equipped with a sword and seems like your standard foot soldier. Another prominent figure was Spike, a character who is equipped with a spear and is capable of more focused attacks with her weapon of choice.

These are the currently known classes coming to Warhaven. However, it is important to note that new additions or changes to the aforementioned ones may happen before the game is released.

When is Warhaven releasing

No definite release date has been announced as of yet, but those interested won't have to wait long since the game is slated to arrive this fall on PC, specifically on Steam.

Those looking to know more about this fantasy medieval game can also dive into the Steam Next Fest happening from June 19-26, where players will be given first-hand experience.

