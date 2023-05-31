5 best single player games on Steam 

In recent times, video game developers have been churning out Multiplayer titles left, right, and center. As a result of which, rich single player games have become a rare occurrence. However, few things in life are as pleasurable as sitting on your couch and enjoying an immersive single player campaign. Sometimes, it is better to get away from the chaos of competitive multiplayer games and simply indulge in a narrative-driven Action-RPG single player title.

So without further ado, here's a compilation of some of the best single player games where you can go on a breathtaking and cozy solo adventure.

Note: This article reflects the writer's choices

The five best single player games available on Steam that will leave you speechless in 2023

1) Fallout 4

Genre: Action RPG

Developers: Bethesda Game Studios

Average Play hours: 27 hours

Fallout 4 takes place in the immersive post-apocalyptic setting of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region of the USA. One of the standout features of Fallout 4 is its extensive level of interaction with the environment and non-playable characters (NPCs).

Developers Bethesda has always excelled in creating deep and dynamic interactions, and Fallout 4 is no exception. In this game, you have the ability to interact with almost anyone you come across, and you even have the option to kill most characters if you choose to do so. This level of freedom allows you to shape your narrative and experience within the game's sandbox environment.

Conversations in Fallout 4 go beyond the surface-level interactions. Quests and dialogue with NPC characters always offer multiple approaches. Furthermore, you can unlock additional options and outcomes depending on your character's build and abilities. This flexibility adds a layer of replayability in Fallout 4 and encourages you to experiment with different playstyles and choices.

Fallout 4's open world offers a staggering amount of content and side-quests, ensuring you can easily spend hundreds of hours exploring and engaging in the game.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Genre: Action-adventure, Soulslike

Developers: Respawn Entertainment

Average Play hours: 18 hours

Nothing is better than swinging a lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in your free time. The title offers a Soulslike progression in its combat system akin to the Dark Souls games, where you must be precise in your strikes and dodges. Beyond that, you also get to wield Force Powers.

The game's overall combat is satisfying, and wielding a lightsaber feels ultra-smooth. Battles in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order brings a sense of urgency and magic into the mix. More than the challenging combat mechanics, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order also has one of the best storylines in the franchise's history, which is sure to give you a roller-coaster ride.

3) Bioshock Infinite

Genre: FPS, Action-adventure

Developers: Irrational Games

Average Play hours: 12 hours

Bioshock Infinite is a visually appealing and thought-provoking first-person shooter set in the floating city of Columbia. As the protagonist, you embark on a thrilling adventure filled with intense gunplay, supernatural abilities, and a captivating storyline that explores themes of American exceptionalism, racism, and identity.

The game introduces you to a unique and immersive open world where you encounter fascinating NPC characters, engage in intense combat scenarios, and navigate through intricately designed aquatic environments. The gameplay mechanics are polished, offering a blend of traditional FPS elements and the ability to use special powers, further enhancing your combat options.

What sets Bioshock Infinite apart is its intricate storytelling and how it tackles complex themes of racism and identity. The narrative unfolds in a non-linear fashion, keeping you engaged and constantly questioning the reality of the world around you. The characters you encounter, such as Elizabeth, the enigmatic companion, add depth and emotional resonance to the overall single player experience in Bioshock Infinite.

4) Read Dead Redemption 2

Genre: Open-world action-adventure

Developers: Rockstar Games

Average Play hours: 50 hours

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a humongous open-world action-adventure title set in the late 19th century, during the decline of the American Wild West. Developed by Rockstar Games, the creators of the fan-favorite Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a vast and meticulously crafted world for players to explore.

As Arthur Morgan, a member of an outlaw gang, you navigate a morally complex story filled with memorable characters, thrilling shootouts, and breathtaking landscapes to soak in.

Red Dead Redemption 2 shines in its attention to detail, realistic gun physics, and a wide range of activities to engage in the open world, including watching movies and gambling. Right from hunting wildlife, robbing trains, playing poker, or simply riding through the stunning landscapes on horseback, there's something in Red Dead Redemption 2 for everyone to enjoy.

5) Subnautica

Genre: Survival, Adventure

Developers: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Average Play hours: 30 hours

The fear of the unknown is perhaps the most powerful emotion a human can feel, and Subnautica manages to invoke the same vigorous feeling through its eerie and calm atmosphere. The title is an adventure thriller about exploring the depths of the seas on an alien planet.

Like other survival games, at Subnautica, you will have to gather valuable resources and hunt fish for food before finally escaping the harsh unknown environment in the middle of the Ocean.

Subnautica has an easy-to-understand weapon upgrade and progression system. The title also features a rich base-building system that lets you build a formidable base for your protection on the Ocean floor. When it comes to terror, there is plenty on offer. From giant squids to killer sharks, there is no shortage of threats that will send shivers down your spine.

