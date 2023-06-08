"We're never getting GTA 6 are we" - Fans disappointed as the title isn't revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023

Anybody expecting GTA 6 to be revealed at the Summer Game Fest 2023 was left disappointed. No trailer for Rockstar Games' highly anticipated title was shown at the event. Due to the lack of announcements tied to this game, many players went on social media after SGF 2023 to express their emotions on this matter. One Twitter user was especially disappointed, stating:

"We're never getting gta 6 are we #SummerGameFest."

NzRedDevil @Unkeptmind1 We're never getting gta 6 are we #SummerGameFest We're never getting gta 6 are we #SummerGameFest

For reference, Grand Theft Auto V was the last single-player GTA game released (if one excludes remasters), and that was back in 2013. Many gamers have been waiting patiently for any kind of announcement regarding GTA 6. Every big gaming event inevitably leads to people hyping up a possible reveal, only for nothing to happen, leading to more disappointment on social media.

Gamers react to no GTA 6 announcement at Summer Game Fest 2023

jimli @jimli1998 @foxygames_uk we seriously need gta 6 to come out lol @foxygames_uk we seriously need gta 6 to come out lol

Many gamers have different opinions when it comes to GTA 6. Some people just want an announcement, while others wish this game would be playable soon. Players have been hyped about this title for several years to the point that a lack of news regarding it leads to some negative emotions being spread online.

Rolio @Rolio1 @summergamefest Was hoping for a “why did I move here” video or GTA 6 🥲🥲 @summergamefest Was hoping for a “why did I move here” video or GTA 6 🥲🥲 https://t.co/jKexZS849N

Nzty.nes 🇵🇭 @naztynestor I think we all expecting GTA6 specifically the way jef was trying to sell the gran finale I think we all expecting GTA6 specifically the way jef was trying to sell the gran finale

Keshav Bhat @KeshavBhat I genuinely thought Geoff Keighley was going to reveal GTA6 with the way he hyped that ending up I genuinely thought Geoff Keighley was going to reveal GTA6 with the way he hyped that ending up

The three tweets shown here are more examples of gamers who'd hoped there would be some kind of announcement at this year's SGF. The last two posts reference Geoff Keighley hyping up Summer Game Fest 2023's at this event's beginning. Anything excitement-worthy is bound to be compared to GTA 6.

Instead, gamers got some Final Fantasy VII news. Some players loved that, while others definitely didn't. People have different tastes when it comes to games they'll enjoy seeing. By the looks of things, a lot of gamers really wanted a glimpse of GTA 6.

Coldhands @ColdHandsV #SummerGameFest Me sitting through 2 hours of indie platforms and JRPG trailers waiting for gta 6 to show up 🤡 Me sitting through 2 hours of indie platforms and JRPG trailers waiting for gta 6 to show up 🤡😭 #SummerGameFest https://t.co/gDoJfVKrHQ

John Blue @JBoss293 @klobrille Geoff hyping up another FF7R game at end like it was GTA 6, hope Sony is paying him well. @klobrille Geoff hyping up another FF7R game at end like it was GTA 6, hope Sony is paying him well.

YongYea @YongYea Lol don't get me wrong, FF7 Rebirth looks incredible, but idk why it being the grand finale of the Summer Game Fest show was hyped up at the start of the show like it's next coming of jesus. I really thought it was gonna be Bloodborne Remake/2 or something at that level. Lol don't get me wrong, FF7 Rebirth looks incredible, but idk why it being the grand finale of the Summer Game Fest show was hyped up at the start of the show like it's next coming of jesus. I really thought it was gonna be Bloodborne Remake/2 or something at that level. 😭

꧁ᗪ乇丂ㄒ|几ㄚ꧂ @RolandoTrejo20 @YongYea No hate towards Geoff, really love the guy, but man he was hyping it up like it was gonna be GTA 6. @YongYea No hate towards Geoff, really love the guy, but man he was hyping it up like it was gonna be GTA 6.

Summer Game Fest 2023 was a long event for some players who waited for several hours, all for the chance to see something special happen. A lot of gamers obviously wanted the next Grand Theft Auto title to be announced, and the lack of such news meant this event essentially wasted their time.

Some of the other reactions shown here also highlight how Geoff might have overhyped Final Fantasy VII's expansion, even if it will likely be a fun title to play. The part where he says "rumors are true" also led people to believe that the final announcement was going to be something else entirely.

Not everybody thought GTA 6 was going to be shown

Kordian @kordian_kurpias

#SummerGameFest GTA 6 trailer has been released and it LOOKS INSANE GTA 6 trailer has been released and it LOOKS INSANE 😳😳😳🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴#SummerGameFest https://t.co/pj76ucBglf

Raquayza @Raquayza19 Were people really expecting GTA 6 at summer game fest HOW....there were 0 rumors for that FF7 Rebirth > GTA. Were people really expecting GTA 6 at summer game fest HOW....there were 0 rumors for that FF7 Rebirth > GTA.

Not everybody is disappointed by the recent news. Some tweets, like the video shown above with CJ, are obviously jokes. Likewise, other fans have responded with surprise that gamers still think Rockstar's upcoming title will be randomly announced at an event.

@Raquayza19's response here also shows how some individuals would much rather see Final Fantasy VII Rebirth than GTA 6. There are rumors that the next Grand Theft Auto game will be released in 2024 or 2025, no concrete evidence is available at the moment to support those leaks.

Hence, many gamers will likely continue to wonder if Rockstar's next big hit will be announced anytime soon.

