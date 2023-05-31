5 open-world GTA clones to play while you wait for GTA 6

Since GTA 6 is not coming out any time soon, you might as well check out some open-world Grand Theft Auto clones. A "GTA Clone" is jargon for a game highly similar to the Grand Theft Auto series' 3D and HD games. They're usually open-world titles with crime-based features, multiple vehicles, and a mission-based system. Although the phrase was originally derogatory, such games are beloved by the community nowadays.

No actual Grand Theft Auto game will be placed on this list since anybody waiting for GTA 6 is likely already aware of Grand Theft Auto 5, San Andreas, etc. The following entries all have an emphasis on open-world crime sandboxes, where the player has several weapons, vehicles, and missions at their disposal.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Waiting for GTA 6? Try these five awesome GTA clones

1) Mafia: Definitive Edition

A screenshot of the player walking around in this cool remake (Image via TmarTn2/YouTube)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Anybody looking for a GTA clone set in the 1930s will love Mafia: Definitive Edition. As the name might imply, the mafia plays an integral role in this game. This title is a remake of the 2002 game, which was simply named Mafia.

The graphics are good, while the gameplay is definitely reminiscent of some Grand Theft Auto titles. You have several vehicles and weapons, and you can have clashes with the police. There is also a Free Ride mode that's basically free roam, so players who want to explore Lost Heaven can do so at their own leisure.

2) Saints Row: The Third

Many gamers should already know this title (Image via Volition)

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna

It's rare to find a GTA clone as widely available as Saints Row: The Third. This title is available on every modern console and comes from a series best known as Grand Theft Auto's biggest competitor. While there is a fourth game in the franchise, it's even less realistic than this title, which might not be what GTA 6 fans want.

Saints Row: The Third is still a goofy experience full of fun moments to be had. The character customization is excellent for an old game, also making this one of the few GTA clones where you can play as a woman.

There is a Saints Row reboot, but its divisive reception makes it better off not being mentioned over the far more positively received third game. That said, any of the Saints Row titles may scratch the itch for GTA 6 fans.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

This game has plenty of cinematic moments (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Author William Gibson is often seen as a pioneer in the cyberpunk genre. He once called Cyberpunk 2077 a "GTA skinned-over with a generic 80s retro-future," and the game does honestly have plenty of similarities worth mentioning here. For starters, it has the following:

An open world to explore

Crime (albeit far more futuristic here)

Several vehicles to own

Variety in weaponry

Missions to do

However, it is vital to mention that there are some significant differences between this game and other GTA clones. The gameplay here focuses on RPG elements with much more customization than other open-world games. This title got off to a rocky start but has become much better since then, and it is expected to get some more updates in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 also looks gorgeous at times, something one could expect from GTA 6.

4) Lego City Undercover

A kid-friendly GTA clone (Image via Blitzwinger/YouTube)

Platforms: PC, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6 will likely continue Grand Theft Auto's violent criminal ways. If you wanted something with similar gameplay but a completely different theme, Lego City Undercover is a good game to consider getting. It's much closer to being a GTA clone than Cyberpunk 2077, although its child-friendly appearance may fool some gamers.

Interestingly, you're a cop in Lego City Undercover. You still commit some crimes to fit the undercover motif, but the game is obviously much more morally good than the previous suggestions on this list. Plus, some people love the Lego brand.

5) Watch Dogs 2

The final game on this list for GTA 6 fans to consider (Image via RGR29/YouTube)

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna

The Watch Dog series is another well-known GTA clone franchise. It's pretty innovative for an open-world sandbox game emphasizing hacking and stealth. Players can still go guns-a-blazing and use a cover system to protect themselves. There is even a multiplayer game mode, although it works differently than Grand Theft Auto Online.

Watch Dogs 2 is like Saints Row: The Third in that they're much better received than the modern games within their franchises.

There are other good titles similar to the Grand Theft Auto series, but the above list should suffice for players looking to sink hundreds of hours into a game while waiting for GTA 6.

