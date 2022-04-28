Best Genshin Impact Amber builds for Support role (April 2022)

Amber is often seen as one of the worst characters in Genshin Impact. However, she does have decent builds, including one for Support.

She is by no means a top-tier Support option that everybody should build, but she is a decent alternative for new players. Here are her best supportive qualities:

A taunt that lasts for up to eight seconds

At C4, she has two casts of her Elemental Skill, which means two taunts

At C6, her Elemental Burst buffs all allies' Movement SPD and ATK

Shreds Cryo shields

Amber is given away for free to all players. She is a 4-star character that regularly appears in the Starglitter Exchange. Thus, some players might wish to build her.

Best Amber builds for Support in Genshin Impact

If you need a taunter, then Amber has you covered (Image via miHoYo)

One of the best aspects of an Amber Support build is that it doesn't take much to make it work. Her primary use as a Support in Genshin Impact is to:

Throw taunts (can chain them if she's C4)

Use her Elemental Burst to melt Cryo shields (and buff allies if she's C6)

She won't do anything impressive damage-wise. However, these are unique traits that no other Genshin Impact character can claim to do in tandem with one another.

Weapons

Favonius Bow is her best F2P option in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Here are some weapons for Travelers to consider putting on her:

Elegy for the End

Favonius Warbow

Sacrificial Bow

Elegy for the End provides some good team buffs, and Amber can achieve its effect easily. The good Energy Recharge stat is also appreciated, as it allows her to spam her Elemental Burst easily (synergizing with her C6 effect and a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige).

Favonius Warbow has an even better Energy Recharge stat than Elegy for the End, although its effect is limited to just generating Energy for allies. It won't be as potent against enemies with no weak point (unless one really wants to build a lot of CRIT Rate on her).

Sacrificial Bow is an option if the player doesn't have the other two bows. It has a low Energy Recharge stat, which is still valuable for an Amber Support build. Its effect can be beneficial in spamming her taunts, although it will feel slow to activate.

Artifacts

Genshin Impact players can farm Noblesse Oblige here (Image via miHoYo)

Here are some artifacts for Travelers to consider putting on Amber:

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

4-piece Instructor

Most artifacts in Genshin Impact won't have beneficial effects for Amber to take advantage of, hence the listing here.

Of the two sets, Noblesse Oblige has a far more useful effect. Its 4-piece effect is:

"Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack."

Remember, Amber's C6 buff also activates when she casts her Elemental Burst. Instructor's 4-piece effect is:

"Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s."

Keep in mind that there are no 5-star Instructor artifacts in Genshin Impact. Still, its effect is a team-wide buff that Amber can easily trigger. Both artifact sets' 2-piece effects are terrible for her supportive capabilities.

As far as artifact stats go, one can go fully offensive to get some decent damage out of Amber. A few players can also build defensively if they want Baron Bunny to tank more hits than usual.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh