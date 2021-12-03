Best Genshin Impact Eula builds and team comps in December 2021

Eula's return in Genshin Impact 2.3 has sparked a resurgence in players wondering how to build this vengeful character.

Likewise, it's vital to know which team comps she thrives in and what Eula brings to the table. She isn't a splashable unit that works in most team comps, so players should build around her if they plan on using her.

The following article is a compilation of information from the Eula Mains subreddit and Keqingmains. Like other build guides, much of the data is based on mathematical results, so some builds are objectively better than others.

What players should know about Eula's builds and team comps in Genshin Impact

Eula isn't too complicated (Image via Genshin Impact)

In essence, Eula is a unit that thrives in teams that appreciate her physical DPS capabilities. Although she is a Cryo unit, she won't bring much to a team regarding freezing potential. She's a Claymore user, so it inherently has anti-synergy with any freezing support ideas a player might have.

Genshin Impact players should focus on maximizing her damage. Her burst capabilities are among the best in Genshin Impact, making her builds fairly one-note.

Eula builds

Her most notable artifact set and weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula has a few artifact sets to consider:

4-piece Pale Flame

2-piece Pale Flame + 2-piece Bloodstained Chivalry

Both artifact set bonuses focus on maximizing her Physical DMG, which is the bulk of her DPS. As far as artifact stats go, ATK%, Crit Rate%, Crit DMG%, and Physical DMG% are the main stats to consider (when applicable).

Unsurprisingly, her best weapons are straightforward:

Song of the Broken Pines

Wolf's Gravestone

The Unforged

Skyward Pride (for builds that focus on Energy Recharge)

Serpent's Spine

F2P options include:

Luxurious Sea-Lord (was an event weapon)

Akuoumaru (in teams with Raiden Shogun)

Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Eula Team Comps

Two of the most popular team comps for Eula (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most of Eula's team comps in Genshin Impact tend to involve another Electro unit for the Superconduct Elemental Reaction. For those that don't know, Superconduct reduces the physical resistance of all enemies hit by the AOE Cryo DMG by 40%. It lasts for 12 seconds, making it the best Elemental Reaction for Eula.

There are two main options to consider:

Fischl Raiden Shogun

Diona is one of Eula's most recommended teammates (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fischl is the budget option and is easy to work with, whereas Raiden Shogun acts like a better battery. Regardless of which option the player picks, they still need two more partners. Here are some other good options (in no particular order):

Diona Kaeya Rosaria Beidou Lisa Electro Traveler Kujou Sara Zhongli Bennett Xinyan

Diona is one of the most popular units to use with Eula in Genshin Impact, especially since she synergizes well with Eula plus Fischl or Raiden Shogun. She brings much-needed sustenance in the form of shields and healing, and the Cryo Elemental Resonance works well for Eula.

As far as other Cryo units go, Kaeya and Rosaria also work well. Kaeya is a free unit, meaning that all Eula owners can rely on him. They can both act as Cryo batteries, especially if the Genshin Impact player doesn't own Raiden Shogun.

As far as other Electro units go, Eula works well with most of them. If the player uses Raiden Shogun, then Lisa can act as a genuinely competent unit. Naturally, the other Electro units all have their place depending on what exactly the player is looking for in their team comps.

Zhongli has terrific shields, so he can help protect Eula if need be. Likewise, Bennett is arguably the best 4-star character in the game. He's a splashable unit that works on most teams, including Eula-centric ones. Finally, Xinyan specializes in Physical DMG and shields, which work well with Eula in Genshin Impact.

