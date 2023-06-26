Best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode: Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and more

When it comes to the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode, the available options are quite diverse. On one end, you have the superstars, among the best shot-stoppers on the planet. Having them in your team will instantly make your defense robust and hard to break down. However, you can also opt for a younger talent whose starting overalls may not be high, but their potential will see them grow over time.

Having a great goalkeeper is a must if you want to build up a successful side. It’s the only position you don’t have active control over (unless you manually decide to switch using your controller). Hence, you must concentrate on improving the position as much as possible, irrespective of your chosen club and ambitions. Let’s look at who can be the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23 career mode for you.

Who are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode?

The list of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode has been divided into two sections. The first includes those who start at a high overall but will grow little over time. Acquiring these talents in the game could be costly unless they’re already present in your team:

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – 90/90

Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich – 89/89

Alisson – Liverpool – 90/90

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid – 89/89

Ederson – Manchester City – 88/90

All these five names are worth mentioning for the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode. Aside from Ederson, the remaining four don’t grow in terms of stats and overall. However, they perform at a very high level in the game engine. Buying them from the transfer market will be exclusive, so you can depend on the names in the following part:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – PSG – 88/92

Mike Maignan – AC Milan – 87/89

Gregor Kobel – Borussia Dortmund – 86/89

Diogo Costa – FC Porto – 82/87

Unai Simon – Athletic Bilbao – 83/86

While Donnarumma can be impossible to get, the remaining four can be acquired thanks to his position at PSG. Costa and Simon are the cheaper options, but all five are relatively young and can grow depending on how well you use them.

Best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 career mode: Honorable mentions

Since the main objective of the career mode is to grow and develop footballers, there are two worthy names:

Andre Gomes – Benfica – 63/86

Gavin Bazunu – Southampton – 71/85

Both these goalkeepers are extremely cheap to acquire, and their starting overalls are pretty low. However, you can turn them into superstars or sell them for a hefty profit if you don’t mind taking the patient approach.

