FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

EA Sports has continued its tradition of releasing goalkeepers in outfield positions in the latest promo by introducing Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo as an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This Chilean shot-stopper has been repositioned as a right-winger with five-star skill moves, and gamers will be eager to learn more about the special item.

The second week of Shapeshifters in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been groundbreaking for several reasons. Not only did Team 2 contain players like Garrincha and Ousmane Dembele, it was also the first time that goalkeepers were deployed outside of their regular position. Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo is the latest inclusion on this roster.

Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo can be unlocked via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to unlock Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The tasks for unlocking Claudio's special card involve the recently released Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC. By completing this repeatable challenge multiple times, gamers can work their way through the various tiers of the new objective and obtain different rewards, including:

10 completions: 83+ Double Players Pack

15 completions: Three 83+ Players Pack

20 completions: Two 84+ Players Pack

30 completions: Three 84+ Players Pack

40 completions: TOTS Player Pack

50 completions: Shapeshifters Player Pack

By completing all the aforementioned segments, fans can get their hands on the Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo card. This is not the first such objective to be released over the course of that promo. Jonathan Bamba received a right-back version during the first week of the event that featured similar requirements and in-game rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Is it worth completing this objective?

Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo has an overall rating of 93 with the following key attributes:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 93

Defending: 72

Passing: 91

Physicality: 89

He possesses five-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, making him a viable winger in FIFA 23's current meta. However, the procedure to unlock this card is a rather time-consuming one. Completing the Shapeshifters Crafting SBC 50 times is a hefty task and requires a total of 450 gold players. While the rewards on offer are definitely enticing, the grind could be too much for most casual gamers.

The most optimal way to approach this objective is to use the bronze and silver players in your club to complete FIFA 23's Silver Shifting Upgrade, which will provide a pack containing 11 gold items.

With the likes of Manuel Neuer, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, and Petr Cech receiving special versions in outfield roles, Shapeshifters Team 2 has clearly followed a theme in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Those players are renowned for their abilities in between goalposts, but their latest special versions allow gamers to deploy them in new roles. This also applies to Shapeshifters Claudio Bravo.

The former Manchester City and FC Barcelona goalkeeper currently plays for Real Betis in La Liga, and gamers can unlock his right-winger version by completing an objective that involves menu grinding.

Poll : 0 votes