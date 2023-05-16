5 best graphic cards for Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, the latest Star Wars title has been known for causing performance issues across many systems due to its optimization. Although Respawn is at work updating new patches for the title occasionally, it might be a while before the title runs smoothly across all GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit). For players who are looking to play the title with decent settings at 1440p resolution, there are many graphics cards in the market that can come to the aid.

This article will list five GPUs to pick when running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p.

RTX 2060 and more GPUs to use when running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p

1) RTX 2060 Super

GPU Name RTX 2060 Super VRAM 8GB Base Clock 1470 MHz Boost Clock 1650 MHz

The RTX 2060 Super is the best entry-level GPU to pick if you hope to run Star Wars Jedi Survivor at decent settings with 1440p resolution. While the GPU may not render 60 FPS (Frames-per second) at all times, it can still offer a decent performance. The settings for using RTX 2060 Super are as follows:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: Default.

Effects

Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Film Grain: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Camera Shake: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.

2) RTX 3060 Ti

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti VRAM 8GB Base Clock 1410 MHz Boost Clock 1670 MHz

Jumping from the 20 series of Nvidia, the RTX 3060 Ti is an amazing choice to enjoy for mid-range GPUs when playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For running the game at 1440p resolution and around 60 FPS gameplay, you can run the following settings:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: Default.

Effects

Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Film Grain: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Camera Shake: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.

3) Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

GPU Name RTX 3090 Ti VRAM 24 GB Base Clock 1560 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz

Being one of the most powerful graphics cards of the generation and the 30 series by Nvidia, the RTX 3090 Ti can push beyond the limits of what Star Wars Jedi Survivor can offer. The GPU is capable of scaling 1440p resolution with ease while also delivering exceptionally well frame rates. The settings for the GPU are as follows:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: High

High Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: Default.

Effects

Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Film Grain: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Camera Shake: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.

4) AMD RX 6800 XT

GPU Name AMD RX 6800 XT VRAM 16 GB Base Clock 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2250 MHz

AMD's latest GPUs have been in a tough spot lately. With the rising competition in the market, RX 6800 XT still holds its ground with a decent performance for Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p. The settings you can apply in the game are as follows:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: Default.

Effects

Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Film Grain: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Camera Shake: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.

5) AMD RX 6900 XT

GPU Name RX 6900 XT VRAM 16 GB Base Clock 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2250 MHz

Another flagship AMD GPU that can render exceptional performance for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the AMD RX 6900 XT. It is a significant improvement over the 6800 XT in terms of clock speed and can easily run the latest Respawn title at 1440p or above:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Film Grain: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Camera Shake: As the user desires.

As the user desires. Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires

The aforementioned GPUs are the perfect fit for running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p resolution. You can use the mentioned settings for each GPU to get the best performance.

That being said, both AMD and Nvidia users are recommended to run the latest drivers for optimal performance.

