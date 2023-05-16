5 best graphic cards for Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023. However, the latest Star Wars title has been known for causing performance issues across many systems due to its optimization. Although Respawn is at work updating new patches for the title occasionally, it might be a while before the title runs smoothly across all GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit). For players who are looking to play the title with decent settings at 1440p resolution, there are many graphics cards in the market that can come to the aid.
This article will list five GPUs to pick when running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p.
RTX 2060 and more GPUs to use when running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p
1) RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super is the best entry-level GPU to pick if you hope to run Star Wars Jedi Survivor at decent settings with 1440p resolution. While the GPU may not render 60 FPS (Frames-per second) at all times, it can still offer a decent performance. The settings for using RTX 2060 Super are as follows:
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Low
- Foliage Detail: Medium
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: Default.
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off.
- Film Grain: As the user desires.
- Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.
- Camera Shake: As the user desires.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.
2) RTX 3060 Ti
Jumping from the 20 series of Nvidia, the RTX 3060 Ti is an amazing choice to enjoy for mid-range GPUs when playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For running the game at 1440p resolution and around 60 FPS gameplay, you can run the following settings:
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
- Foliage Detail: Medium
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: Default.
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off.
- Film Grain: As the user desires.
- Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.
- Camera Shake: As the user desires.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.
3) Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
Being one of the most powerful graphics cards of the generation and the 30 series by Nvidia, the RTX 3090 Ti can push beyond the limits of what Star Wars Jedi Survivor can offer. The GPU is capable of scaling 1440p resolution with ease while also delivering exceptionally well frame rates. The settings for the GPU are as follows:
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadow Quality: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Post Processing: High
- Foliage Detail: Epic
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: Default.
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off.
- Film Grain: As the user desires.
- Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.
- Camera Shake: As the user desires.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.
4) AMD RX 6800 XT
AMD's latest GPUs have been in a tough spot lately. With the rising competition in the market, RX 6800 XT still holds its ground with a decent performance for Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p. The settings you can apply in the game are as follows:
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadow Quality: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Post Processing: Epic
- Foliage Detail: Epic
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: Default.
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off.
- Film Grain: As the user desires.
- Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.
- Camera Shake: As the user desires.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires.
5) AMD RX 6900 XT
Another flagship AMD GPU that can render exceptional performance for Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the AMD RX 6900 XT. It is a significant improvement over the 6800 XT in terms of clock speed and can easily run the latest Respawn title at 1440p or above:
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadow Quality: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Post Processing: Epic
- Foliage Detail: Epic
- Field of View: Default
- VSync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality
Color & Brightness:
- Brightness: Default
Effects:
- Motion Blur: Off.
- Film Grain: As the user desires.
- Chromatic Aberration: As the user desires.
- Camera Shake: As the user desires.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As the user desires
The aforementioned GPUs are the perfect fit for running Star Wars Jedi Survivor at 1440p resolution. You can use the mentioned settings for each GPU to get the best performance.
That being said, both AMD and Nvidia users are recommended to run the latest drivers for optimal performance.
