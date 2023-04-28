Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is finally here after much anticipation. It is a direct sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and features a lot of familiar faces, along with a couple of new ones. This game was developed on Unreal Engine 4 and looks absolutely stunning. Since this title's developers recommend using an RTX 2070, the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super fall short by a few points when it comes to matching that GPU in terms of performance in Star Wars Jedi survivor.

These two are mid-range cards from Nvidia that were launched back in 2019. They are the first generation of RTX cards and bring with them a host of features that were new when these products were first launched. This includes real-time ray tracing in video games and the DLSS technology. Despite their age, these two cards are capable of running most new releases in 1080p, albeit with some adjustments.

Hence, for players who are looking to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on a PC equipped with an RTX 2060 or an RTX 2060 Super, this guide will offer the best settings to use in that game for a smooth experience.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 2060

Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC port is currently being criticized by fans, with the game receiving mostly negative comments on Steam. Reportedly, due to poor optimization, the game can end up taking up to 18 GB of VRAM at 1440p in some instances. The RTX 2060 has only 6 GB of VRAM. Thus, gamers with this GPU will be required to make a few changes to the title's graphics settings so that they can play it at a stable and smooth framerate.

Considering this card falls below the recommended GPU, some of these alterations can be drastic. Having said that, the following settings can be used with the RTX 2060 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor for an optimal gaming experience:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Low

Low Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the RTX 2060 Super

Although the RTX 2060 Super is superior to the RTX 2060, it still is worse than the recommended GPU for this title. Hence, players will have to make a few adjustments to the game when it's running on this card as well. However, since it comes with 8 GB VRAM, players can turn up Texture Quality to maintain similar framerates. Keeping this in mind, these are the best settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor for the RTX 2060 Super:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These are the best settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor at the moment. However, it is worth noting here that the game's optimization is far from ideal at the moment. Developers have acknowledged this issue, and patches should soon be arriving to address the performance problems on PC.

