Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play space fantasy RPG title developed by HoYoverse. It is the fourth entry in the series, and players can expect to see some familiar faces from past installments. The game is currently available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. Its art style, while appealing, isn't too demanding on PC and results in a smooth experience on most modern hardware.

The RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super are the mid-range SKUs from the first generation of RTX cards. They popularized real-time ray tracing and came with impressive DLSS tech, allowing players to achieve higher framerates without sacrificing image quality. Although launched in 2019, they still stand strong as of early 2023 and face no issues playing games in 1080p.

This narrative doesn't change with Honkai: Star Rail. Both GPUs can run the title without breaking a sweat. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in the RPG game.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 runs Honkai: Star Rail flawlessly. Since the game is designed considering the prowess of mobile devices and last-gen consoles, it runs well on any decent PC. Hence, this mid-range GPU can run the space fantasy title perfectly. That being said, players looking for the best possible experience in the game should use the following settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.2

1.2 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super, being more capable than the RTX 2060, also runs the RPG game without any issues. Players can leverage the extra processing power of this card to push higher pixels for better image quality. The following are the best settings to use in the game with this GPU:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

These are the most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super. While users can always change these settings to their preference, starting out with these is recommended.

If players have trouble with inconsistent framerates and stability issues, updating to the latest GPU drivers is advised to mitigate any performance issues.

