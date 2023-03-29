Best The Last of Us Part 1 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

With The Last of Us Part 1's PC port finally out, Naughty Dog's incredibly popular action-adventure title has received significant graphical upgrades over its original release on the PlayStation 3 console. The PC port offers a host of new technical features, making it a truly next-gen game. Unfortunately, not everything's perfect with the title. Upon release, The Last of Us Part 1's PC port was slammed for being poorly optimized and running terribly even on modern hardware.
The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range offerings from Nvidia. Officially released back in 2019, these two cards were the first GPUs to bring real-time ray tracing into the hands of the average gamer. Additionally, they introduced the revolutionary DLSS technology, which has allowed gamers to achieve higher frame rates without compromising too much on image quality.
The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super struggle with The Last of Us Part 1 on PC
As mentioned earlier, the optimization for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC isn't that great. Players are constantly complaining about stutters, extremely high VRAM usage, crashes, frame drops, and more. Although they cannot be eliminated until the developers officially patch the game, players can manage the situation to some extent by adjusting the graphical settings in The Last of Us Part 1.
Since the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 are almost four years old at this point, it isn't surprising that they aren't able to maintain decent framerates with good image quality in The Last of Us Part 1. Fortunately, this guide will suggest settings that will deliver the best possible framerates without compromising much on the image quality.
Having said that, here are the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.
Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
- Display: 1
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Gore: As per the user's preference.
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Animation Quality: Medium
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: Medium
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Medium
- Character Level of Detail: Medium
- Environment Level of Detail: Medium
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Medium
- Character Texture Quality: High
- Environment Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Medium
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Directional Shadow Distance: Low
- Image Based Lighting: Off
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Low
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Low
- Bounced Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Low
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 50
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: Off
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.
- Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 Super
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super
- Display: 1
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Gore: As per the user's preference.
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Animation Quality: Medium
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: Medium
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Medium
- Character Level of Detail: High
- Environment Level of Detail: Medium
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Medium
- Character Texture Quality: High
- Environment Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Medium
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Directional Shadow Distance: Medium
- Image Based Lighting: Off
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Bounced Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Low
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 20
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 50
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: Off
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.
- Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
These settings will provide users with the best possible experience in The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.
However, it's essential to note that these settings cannot deal with technical issues and will only provide players with playable framerates by sacrificing a few image quality options, which won't impact the overall aesthetic of The Last of Us Part 1. For now, fans are advised to be patient and complete their shader compilation before starting off The Last of Us Part 1.
