Best The Last of Us Part 1 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

With The Last of Us Part 1's PC port finally out, Naughty Dog's incredibly popular action-adventure title has received significant graphical upgrades over its original release on the PlayStation 3 console. The PC port offers a host of new technical features, making it a truly next-gen game. Unfortunately, not everything's perfect with the title. Upon release, The Last of Us Part 1's PC port was slammed for being poorly optimized and running terribly even on modern hardware.

The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range offerings from Nvidia. Officially released back in 2019, these two cards were the first GPUs to bring real-time ray tracing into the hands of the average gamer. Additionally, they introduced the revolutionary DLSS technology, which has allowed gamers to achieve higher frame rates without compromising too much on image quality.

The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super struggle with The Last of Us Part 1 on PC

As mentioned earlier, the optimization for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC isn't that great. Players are constantly complaining about stutters, extremely high VRAM usage, crashes, frame drops, and more. Although they cannot be eliminated until the developers officially patch the game, players can manage the situation to some extent by adjusting the graphical settings in The Last of Us Part 1.

Since the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 are almost four years old at this point, it isn't surprising that they aren't able to maintain decent framerates with good image quality in The Last of Us Part 1. Fortunately, this guide will suggest settings that will deliver the best possible framerates without compromising much on the image quality.

Having said that, here are the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.

Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Display: 1

1 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Gore: As per the user's preference.

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Animation Quality: Medium

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Medium

Medium Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Character Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Environment Level of Detail: Medium

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Character Texture Quality: High

High Environment Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Medium

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution

Half Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Directional Shadow Distance: Low

Low Image Based Lighting: Off

Off Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Bounced Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Directional Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50

50 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50

50 Glossy Reflections Quality: 50

50 Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: Off

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Half Resolution

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 Super

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super Display: 1

1 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Gore: As per the user's preference.

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Animation Quality: Medium

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Medium

Medium Dynamic Object Level of Detail: Medium

Medium Character Level of Detail: High

High Environment Level of Detail: Medium

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Character Texture Quality: High

High Environment Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Medium

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution

Half Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Directional Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Image Based Lighting: Off

Off Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Bounced Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Directional Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50

50 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 20

20 Glossy Reflections Quality: 50

50 Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: Off

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Half Resolution

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

These settings will provide users with the best possible experience in The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.

However, it's essential to note that these settings cannot deal with technical issues and will only provide players with playable framerates by sacrificing a few image quality options, which won't impact the overall aesthetic of The Last of Us Part 1. For now, fans are advised to be patient and complete their shader compilation before starting off The Last of Us Part 1.

