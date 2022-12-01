Nvidia's new RTX 6000 workstation GPU with 48GB VRAM spotted online, set to cost over $7000

Nvidia's RTX 6000 Ada 48 GB workstation GPU has been spotted in the wild. This graphics card is targeted at professional users and comes with a price tag of $9,999.

Currently, PNY's variant of the RTX 6000 Ada is only listed on ComputerSource and ShopBLT, as reported by VideoCardz. PNY's model, however, uses Nvidia's reference card design.

The model comes with mind-boggling specifications and productivity performance metrics. It is based on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080.

However, enthusiasts should not take it as a gaming video card. When pitched against consumer-oriented flagships, workstation GPUs have always delivered a similar or lesser performance in video games.

The RTX 6000 48 GB graphics card is more expensive than its competition

The Ada-Lovelace-based RTX 6000 is a monster. It packs 18,176 CUDA cores, almost 11% more than the RTX 4090, 568 Tensor cores, 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 142 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs).

The graphics card packs 48 GB of GDDR6 memory with error-correcting code (ECC). It is based on a wide 384-bit bus and has an output bandwidth of 768 GB/s.

The card also comes with high clock speeds, a trait found across every RTX 4000 series GPU. It has a base clock of 2,175 MHz and a boost clock of 2,535 MHz. The GDDR6 memory is clocked at 2,000 MHz.

However, these ridiculous specifications do not take a toll on the power draw of the graphics card. Its rated Total Board Power (TBP) is 300 W, much lesser than the rated 450 W power draw of the RTX 4090. Some add-in board (AIB) models of the Ada Lovelace flagship push the card up to 600 watts.

The RTX 6000 Ada is based on a dual-slot design and is much smaller than the RTX 4090 Founder's Edition. While the latter's dimensions are 304 mm x 137 mm, the workstation GPU only comes at around 267 mm x 112 mm. In addition, the RTX 4090 is a triple-slot card.

Both ComputerSource and ShopBLT are running a discount on the ridiculous $9,999 price tag of the graphics card, bringing the cost down to $8,209.65 and $7,377.71, respectively.

At the time of writing, the card is out of stock at ComputerSource and is available via backorder on ShopBLT.

The competition to the new workstation-class GPU from Nvidia (Image via AMD and Apple)

However, it is worth noting that the new workstation GPU from Nvidia costs a lot more than relevant options from manufacturers like AMD. Their workstation-class Radeon Pro W6800 is currently available for $3,839 at Dell's official store.

The Radeon Pro W6900X, a video card expansion available with the Apple Mac Pro, costs around $6000.

However, gamers can rest assured that they will never require this behemoth. It is mostly required by data scientists and experts who work with AI and machine learning.

